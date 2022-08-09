ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Authorities Ask for Help Finding Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the...
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Grammy Winner Michelle Branch Arrested in Alleged Domestic Assault in Tennessee

Singer and songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday in Tennessee for allegedly slapping her husband, Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, authorities said. According to an affidavit out of Davidson County, Branch, 39, was arrested on probable cause for domestic assault. Carney was listed as the victim, the affidavit said.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC San Diego

California Must Boost Water Recycling, Desalination, Newsom Says

California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West...
CALIFORNIA STATE

