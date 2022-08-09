Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Firefighters injured during two-alarm fire in Brookfield
For the second day in a row, firefighters doing their jobs in Trumbull County required medical treatment. According to the Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook page, two firefighters went to an emergency room for treatment of muscle injuries after falling while battling a blaze at a home on the 7800 block of Oak Street SE.
1 taken to hospital after crash in Mahoning County
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township.
WFMJ.com
Patients temporarily moved during water line break at Beaver Twp. nursing home
Firefighters were called to a Beaver Township nursing home Friday morning, but not to put out a fire. Township dispatchers were called to the Caprice Health Care Center on Market Street because of a water line break. The fire department was contacted in case nursing home employees needed help moving...
WFMJ.com
OSP on scene after crash with unknown injuries near Mahoning Avenue in Austintown
OSP Troopers are responding to a crash on near Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown with unknown injuries. A picture sent to 21 News by a viewer shows a silver sedan with its entire front end destroyed. Austintown Fire Crews also appear to be on scene. OSP tells 21...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison Township Police: Missing boat washes up on Lake Erie shore, boater still reported missing
MADISON, Ohio — A search remains ongoing for a missing boater after a boat washed up in Madison Township on Lake Erie's coastline. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Madison Township Police were contacted at...
whbc.com
OSP: Rootstown Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Crash
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Rootstown woman is dead in a one-vehicle crash not far from her home. The State Highway Patrol says Robin Marie was driving along Rootstown Road Wednesday afternoon when she went off the side of the road and hit a tree.
whbc.com
Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
Car crashes, hits business sign in Girard
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman’s car rear-ended, then taken in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls Police are asking for the public's help after a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended, the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded she turn over her vehicle.
WFMJ.com
Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties
People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
Police respond to Mercer County crash
It happened just after midnight in East Lackawannock Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police search for man accused in attempted theft, chase
Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly attempted to steal a trailer on Monday.
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp
A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown.
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Interstate 680 bridge replacement planned
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in the next two weeks. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Aug. 22, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
Banned customer accused of threatening pizza shop in Girard
A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.
Several cats removed from foster-based rescue now recovering
Several cats were removed from a Niles foster-based rescue earlier this week.
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
WFMJ.com
Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice
A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
1 shot at gas station on Youngstown’s East Side
Police were called to the gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.
Comments / 0