ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Firefighters injured during two-alarm fire in Brookfield

For the second day in a row, firefighters doing their jobs in Trumbull County required medical treatment. According to the Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook page, two firefighters went to an emergency room for treatment of muscle injuries after falling while battling a blaze at a home on the 7800 block of Oak Street SE.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Hubbard, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Hubbard, OH
Accidents
Hubbard, OH
Crime & Safety
whbc.com

OSP: Rootstown Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Crash

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Rootstown woman is dead in a one-vehicle crash not far from her home. The State Highway Patrol says Robin Marie was driving along Rootstown Road Wednesday afternoon when she went off the side of the road and hit a tree.
RAVENNA, OH
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Fire#Accident#Smith Street Se
WFMJ.com

Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties

People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Interstate 680 bridge replacement planned

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in the next two weeks. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Aug. 22, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice

A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy