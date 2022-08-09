Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
Sand castles, Unity Music Festival and more to do this weekend in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — There's always a lot to do in West Michigan on the weekends, but don't worry, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has you covered. Check out some of the coolest activities each weekend with our weekend guide to West Michigan. Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest. Where: City Beach,...
Did You Know You can Get FREE Cleaning Supplies, Paint, Motor Oil + More at Kent County Swap Shop?
Who doesn't love a good deal? And "free" is the best kind of deal... Well, you can get free home, auto, and garden supplies right here in Kent County!. Kent County Department of Public Works' Swap Shop Offers Free Household Supplies. I didn't know the Kent County Department of Public...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Save Water & Drink Tequila at Grand Rapids Tequila Festival This Weekend
As a fan of the agave alcohol, this weekend is right up my alley. The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest is happening on Saturday, August 13th, at the DeVos Place. Over 100 different tequilas, mezcals, and cocktails will be available during the festival for tasting. This sounds like a dream!. According...
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
LOOK: West Michigan Mansion with Infinity Pool, Private Beach For Sale For $3.6M
Well, if you're a person like me who can't get enough of stunning Lake Michigan, it would be a dream, beachside residence. There's just the small issue of the price tag... An impressive, modern mansion in Holland, Mich., is on the market for $3,600,000. Yeahhhh, that's just a *teensy* bit over my budget...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo
There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Owners of Grand Rapids’ Gita Pita, Char Open New Catering Company
If you've got a big crew to feed, there's a delicious new option in Grand Rapids. Good news if you're a fan of Grand Rapids' restaurants Gita Pita and Char - they are expanding with Fava - A Catering Company. Owners Khaled Hammad, Abdul Qassem, Adham Kader, and Ramzy Kader...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0