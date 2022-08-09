Read full article on original website
Jacksonville felon sentenced to 10 years after tossing guns and eating drugs while fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S Department of Justice has sentenced Jacksonville resident Vershaun Lamar Puzie to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of tossing away guns and eating drugs while fleeing from police on foot. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced 34-year-old Vershaun Lamar Puzie to...
Man faces child neglect, failure to secure a gun charges after two boys injured in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been accused of child neglect and culpable negligence with a firearm in connection with an incident last month in which two brothers were shot inside an apartment in San Pablo. Matthew Clark, 34, was arrested Friday after the incident that happened at...
St. Simons Island man gets time served for bomb threat to New York IRS office
A 34-year-old Glynn County man accused of threatening to blow up an Internal Revenue Service office in New York was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release. Benjamin Stasko, of St. Simons Island, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Interstate Transmission of a...
2nd murder charge filed against man accused of killing former Jacksonville radio personality who was pregnant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second murder charge has been filed against a man accused of killing a former radio personality in Jacksonville who was pregnant, according to Duval County court records. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was already charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tasheka...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday — for committing federal hate crimes, months after getting their first for murder — at a hearing that brought a close to more than two years of criminal proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood handed down the sentences against Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, reiterating the gravity of the February 2020 killing that shattered their Brunswick community. William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. “A young man is dead. Ahmaud Arbery will be forever 25. And what happened, a jury found, happened because he’s Black,” Wood said. The McMichaels were previously sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery’s murder and had asked the judge to divert them to a federal prison to serve their sentences, saying they were worried about their safety in the state prison system. Bryan had sought to serve his federal sentence first. Wood declined all three requests.
Jacksonville woman admits to killing elderly mother with metal baseball bat, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has been arrested after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says she admitted to killing her elderly mother with a metal baseball bat. Tammy Spruell, 51, is charged with second-degree murder, according to police. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A crowd of dozens chanted on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Ahmaud Arbery’s hometown unveiled new street signs honoring the young Black man who was fatally shot after being chased by three white men in a nearby neighborhood — a crime local officials vowed to never forget.
Man accused of family violence in multiple instances arrested in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of violence toward his family multiple times was arrested by the Glynn County Police Department on Monday. Durego Antwan Davis, 37, surrendered to officers after refusing to come out of his apartment, GCPD says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD:...
72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard. Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker. The...
Woman arrested in connection with death of 74-year-old in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 51-year-old Tammy Spruell in connection with the death of a 74-year-old woman. Spruell was charged with second-degree murder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. On August 8,...
Folkston PD safely stopped car thief with stolen patrol car in chase down U.S. 1
FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it successfully and safely stopped a patrol car thief after a high-speed chase on U.S.-1. STORY: Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session. According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Robert Phillips,...
Attorney explains: Why would McMichaels, Bryan request federal over state prison?
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The father and son convicted of murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael in Brunswick. Both were previously sentenced...
Two Jacksonville couples arrested for child neglect after infants test positive for fentanyl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville couples were arrested on child neglect charges within one month of each other. In both cases, their infant children tested positive for fentanyl. “The calls are going up,” Florida Poison Control Center spokesperson Mike McCormick said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Neighbors angry after woman dies near crosswalk in hit-and-run intersection crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash in the northwest part of town near the intersection of New Kings Road and Moncrief Road. Neighbors say they found an elderly woman’s lifeless body near a crosswalk, and they’re...
Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
Founding pastor accuses Celebration Church of 'evil' plan to remove him, suing for defamation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The founding pastor of Jacksonville's Celebration Church is telling his side of the story as he faces allegations of misconduct. Stovall Weems is suing the church for defamation as it accused him of manipulating and misdirecting finances. "They just had control of the narrative for so...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he’ll be killed in state prison
Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody.
Body camera video showing Jacksonville man threatening Jacksonville officer before being killed
The officer used a stun gun first, but the man continued to get up. The officer shot him when he ran back to his car, claiming he had a gun, the footage shows.
72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Westside Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located...
Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
