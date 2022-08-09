ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday — for committing federal hate crimes, months after getting their first for murder — at a hearing that brought a close to more than two years of criminal proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood handed down the sentences against Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, reiterating the gravity of the February 2020 killing that shattered their Brunswick community. William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. “A young man is dead. Ahmaud Arbery will be forever 25. And what happened, a jury found, happened because he’s Black,” Wood said. The McMichaels were previously sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery’s murder and had asked the judge to divert them to a federal prison to serve their sentences, saying they were worried about their safety in the state prison system. Bryan had sought to serve his federal sentence first. Wood declined all three requests.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Murder#Killers#Prison#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WandaVision
First Coast News

Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy