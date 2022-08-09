ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Daytona Beach, FL
Titusville, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Titusville, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
wogx.com

Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Erica Rose
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

