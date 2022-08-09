"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO