Afton, TN — With the season about to start a week from Friday, we continue our high school football preview with a stop at Chuckey-Doak high school, where they begin a new era of Black Knight football. Longtime Chuckey-Doak assistant coach Dallas Kuykendall is the new man in charge and he says the most difficult […]

CHUCKEY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO