Read full article on original website
Related
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience
As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
New-look Chaminade Red Devils will lean on senior leadership following graduation losses
By Cody Thorn | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Chaminade Red Devils. HEAD COACH Antoine Torrey, 9th season (62-35), ...
A new era begins for the Chuckey-Doak football program
Afton, TN — With the season about to start a week from Friday, we continue our high school football preview with a stop at Chuckey-Doak high school, where they begin a new era of Black Knight football. Longtime Chuckey-Doak assistant coach Dallas Kuykendall is the new man in charge and he says the most difficult […]
Pitt athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
The Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame is growing by 12 names following an announcement from Heather Lyke. Athletic Director Lyke announced that the 2022 Hall of Fame Class will feature 12 names
IN THIS ARTICLE
After skipping senior season, Peterson earns college scholarship to American International
He decided to skip his senior season of baseball to focus on getting stronger and to work on his fundamentals, but Kaden Peterson still earned a college baseball scholarship. Peterson, 18, who graduated from Reed in June, will play baseball and study pre-med at American International College, a Div. II school in Boston. He leaves...
Comments / 0