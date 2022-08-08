ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTVM

Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released a statement to clarify what it calls “bogus rumors” surrounding her health. “When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said the governor’s communications director, Gina Maiola. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight.”
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Alabama ranks among nation’s worst for places to have baby, child well-being

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is ranked among the worst states - if not the worst - when it comes to places in the United States for giving birth or raising children. A new study by personal finance website WalletHub pegs the state 51st, dead last when factoring in Washington, D.C., when it comes to places to have a baby. Many other Southern states fared just as poorly with Mississippi 50th and Georgia 47th, as shown in the WalletHub map below.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Candidate Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign. She reportedly received the positive test results early Wednesday. On Tuesday, she held a press conference to discuss her economic plan for Georiga if she is elected governor. Her campaign sent the following...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

University System of Georgia introduces new college comparison tool

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The University System of Georgia just rolled out a new one-stop-shop website now available for Georgia parents and students making major college decisions. It’s called Georgia Degrees Pay. The tool, announced at the August Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, allows users to compare all 26...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

GA abortion law impact on film industry in the Peach State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s new abortion law has the potential to drive away some of the state’s booming film industry. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced recently he’s offering incentives to TV and film executives who pull their productions out of Georgia and other quote “...anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Lee County jury finds Florida man guilty on multiple drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Aa. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found a Florida man guilty on multiple charges. 43-year-old Danny Hamm was found guilty of chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Lee County DA’s Office says. According to officials,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WTVM

Keep the umbrella nearby the rest of the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front is slowly moving through the mid-south today. Until it clears our area Friday night and Saturday, we’ll have some wet weather at times! It will be mostly cloudy on this Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the day. While we’ll have a few showers around this morning, the highest rain coverage is expected from late morning through late afternoon with some storms rumbling past sunset. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Not a whole lot different Friday, although we may see a couple more areas of rain first thing in the morning as the front will be pushing through Georgia and Alabama. We’re expecting around 60% coverage Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. We start drying out from north to south Friday night and that continues Saturday. Only a few isolated storms are anticipated Saturday, mainly south of Columbus, as the front makes it to the Florida Panhandle coast! This means we’re still on track to see at least a little reprieve from the high humidity. Highs near 90 this weekend with lows in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning! The next workweek starts out rain-free, but it will be plenty hot! Rain chances look to be no more than 20-30% the rest of next week at this point as moisture isn’t expected to be as abundant as this week.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died, and others were injured following a weather-related incident in North Georgia. According to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office, the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain in Dahlonega, Ga., while participating in the second phase of a ranger training course.
DAHLONEGA, GA
