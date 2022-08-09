Read full article on original website
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
Why South Carolina has to be better in this defensive stat in 2022
South Carolina football is back in the swing of things. The Gamecocks opened fall camp last week and the season opener against Georgia State is less than a month away. Let’s dive into a few reader questions as things begin to take shape:. Over the past few seasons, the...
Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season
South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
Part three: The search: How Shane Beamer landed his dream job at South Carolina
Part three of our in-depth look at how Shane Beamer landed his dream job as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program.
Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey
Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. "On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched...
Cardinals Quarterback Depth Operates Offense Smoothly in Preseason Win
Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano ran the offense for the Cardinals in a lopsided victory over the Bengals.
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
Florida flips 4-star linebacker from South Carolina
The Gators picked up another four-star recruit Wednesday night, flipping linebacker Jaden Robinson from South Carolina. Robinson committed to the Gamecocks on the Fourth of July, but Florida was just getting into the race at that point and continued to pursue the Columbia High (Lake City, Florida) recruit. Eventually, Billy Napier’s staff convinced him to flip. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been the lead recruiter for Florida, and outside linebacker coach Mike Peterson is also in the mix, according to 247Sports. Peterson has ties to Robinson from his time recruiting him for South Carolina.
Blaylock's Comeback Coming at the Perfect Time for Georgia
Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has dealt with a career riddled with injuries and he is returning at the perfect time for the Bulldogs.
Missouri at Tennessee Staff Predictions
Mizzou Sports Talk staff make their predictions for the Missouri at Tennessee game.
