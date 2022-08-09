ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
247Sports

Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season

South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
AOL Corp

Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. "On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida flips 4-star linebacker from South Carolina

The Gators picked up another four-star recruit Wednesday night, flipping linebacker Jaden Robinson from South Carolina. Robinson committed to the Gamecocks on the Fourth of July, but Florida was just getting into the race at that point and continued to pursue the Columbia High (Lake City, Florida) recruit. Eventually, Billy Napier’s staff convinced him to flip. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been the lead recruiter for Florida, and outside linebacker coach Mike Peterson is also in the mix, according to 247Sports. Peterson has ties to Robinson from his time recruiting him for South Carolina.
