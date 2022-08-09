ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has formally requested a trade, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, has been locked in a contract dispute since the beginning of training camp. Smith has been sidelined since the start of training camp the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

In the detailed message below, Smith noted he lost trust in the organization in their attempts to take advantage of him during contract negotiations. He also feels like it hasn’t been so much as a negotiation rather than them pressuring him with a “take it or leave it” deal.

Smith reiterated that he wanted to finish his career in Chicago, “but the new front office regime doesn’t value me here.”

Smith noted that the offer he received would be bad for himself and the entire linebacker market. He’s been trying to get a fair deal done since April.

But perhaps there’s hope. Smith hasn’t spoken to the McCaskey family yet.

“Maybe they can salvage this, but as of right now I don’t see a path back to the organization I truly love.”

