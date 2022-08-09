Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Demand on Coinbase Stacked, Flashing March 2020 Bottom Vibes, According to Popular On-Chain Analyst
Widely followed on-chain analyst Will Clemente says Bitcoin (BTC) buy orders on crypto exchange Coinbase are reminiscent of BTC’s bottom in March 2020. Clemente tells his 657,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls on Coinbase have placed thick buy orders from $17,000 and below. According to the on-chain analyst, the...
CNBC
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BTC Holds Near $24K; Why Do We Need EthereumPOW When We Have Ethereum Classic?
Prices: Bitcoin continued its recent rally; ether and other major cryptos also rose. Insights: Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin and Tron's Justin Sun are clashing over Ethereum's future. Prices. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,843 +2.5%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,779 +4.1%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,140.06 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,786 per troy ounce +0.8%. ●Ten-year Treasury...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Rises 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price rose 4.03% to $146.46. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $137.4 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. The chart below...
CoinDesk
NEAR Crypto Token Pumps After Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
Near Protocol’s native NEAR token jumped 12% to a high of $5.97 after Coinbase added the token to its listing roadmap, which shows assets the cryptocurrency exchange plans to add. NEAR is the native token of the Near Protocol, a layer 1 blockchain network that provides a platform for...
CoinTelegraph
Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum
Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%
How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
Comments / 0