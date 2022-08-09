ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Cardano
Mark Cuban
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Ethereum
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Rises 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price rose 4.03% to $146.46. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $137.4 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. The chart below...
CoinTelegraph

Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum

Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
pymnts

Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%

How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Rallies to 2-Month High; What's Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) is rallying after Wednesday's U.S. economic data offered hope that rampant inflation might have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will slow liquidity tightening in the months ahead. According to some analysts, however, those hopes may be misplaced and those dreaming of a steady bull run may be disappointed.
