Ashland, OH

WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
Knox Pages

East Knox Schools BOE approves $103K improved cell reception project

HOWARD TWP. — East Knox Supt. Steve Larcomb stressed the need for improved cellular reception due to safety concerns, calling it an “urgent necessity.”. The recommendation comes with renovations and additions to the 6-12 grade building, according to the board’s agenda Thursday night. Local News. Locally Powered.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Lucas imposes its will on Cardington-Lincoln

Lucas dismissed Cardington-Lincoln by a 42-7 count on August 12 in Ohio football action. The last time Lucas and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 35-0 game on August 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our...
CARDINGTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search

Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
TOLEDO, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s in airplane heaven

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself in ‘airplane heaven’ this morning as he previewed the Props and Piston Festival happening at the Akron-Fulton Airport. To learn more about this event that showcases airplanes, cars and motorcycles click here.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Loudonville joins new-look KMAC for 2022

LOUDONVILLE — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference lost a charter member, but picked up a perennial powerhouse. The new-look KMAC welcomes Loudonville for the 2022 season after Highland decided to return to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, a league the Fighting Scots called home from 1990 to 2017. Local News....
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon paving schedule

MOUNT VERNON -- City crews paved Pearl Avenue today with the base asphalt coat. Additionally, they made a repair on Clinton Road with new base asphalt. Crews plan to install the intermediate asphalt on Pearl Avenue on Monday and the top asphalt on Tuesday. Don't Miss This Story:. Support Our...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Drive Sober kickoff begins Aug. 17

MOUNT VERNON -- The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement mobilization will be in effect across the U.S. from Aug. 17 to Sep. 5. Impaired driving is one of the deadliest and most often committed crimes, although it is preventable. Don't Miss This Story:. Support Our Journalism. Our...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

