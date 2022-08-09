Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
country1037fm.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
WBTV
Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one Charlotte great, great grandmother turning 98 years old, Wednesday was all about her. But in those 98 years living in Beatties Ford, the things she’s seen could fill a book. Mrs. Louise Jones Williams has seen it all from the good to the...
qcitymetro.com
Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now
I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
AdWeek
Gray Names New General Manager, Station Manager to Lead WBTV in Charlotte
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gray Television has named a new general manager and has created the position of station manager for WBTV, its CBS affiliate in Charlotte.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Italian restaurant Figo 36 set to debut in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Figo 36 is set to deliver a modern interpretation on Italian fare when it opens in NoDa next week. Fresh pastas and pizzas with handmade dough, small plates to share and a tableside burrata bar are among the menu highlights. Italian-inspired cocktails and an array of Italian, Old World and New World wines are available.
American Airlines cuts nearly 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas Airport for the fall
Charlotte, N.C. — American Airlines is cutting close to 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall, WCNC Charlotte confirms. As American Airlines was plagued by cancellations and delays nationwide this summer, Charlotte was among the hardest hit airports, WCNC reports. As part of the cut flights,...
WBTV
Homicide reported in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
wccbcharlotte.com
Italian Restaurant Figo36 Open’s Its Doors August 16th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Menagerie Hospital Group has announced the grand opening of Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant, Figo 36. The doors open for guests on Thursday, August 16th. The new Italian restaurant is perched on 36th Street in Noda, alongside the Novel apartment complex and the CATS lights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
WBTV
Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million
It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
WBTV
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown
Atlanta’s loss could be Charlotte’s gain — or Raleigh’s, we suppose. Driving the news: Music Midtown canceled its annual festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park over “circumstances beyond our control” last week. The festival can’t ban firearms in public parks because of Georgia’s gun laws, as several outlets reported. Now, local officials want to lure the festival here […] The post What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
Whatever You Do Don’t Hire this Nanny in Charlotte
Whatever you do! Don’t hire this nanny in the Charlotte area. A Charlotte woman is accused of posing as a nanny to steal from people’s homes the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, was arrested and is facing numerous charges. CMPD confirmed Seltzer actually worked as a...
Chef delivering meals in uptown narrowly escapes gunfire in shooting that injured 2
CHARLOTTE — A chef said he narrowly escaped gunfire in uptown Charlotte after a woman opened fire in the middle of the street Thursday night. Two people were shot and taken to Atrium CMC, police said. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at North Tryon Street and Montford...
Rap superstar Nelly headlines Bank of America ROVAL 400 pre-race concert
The diamond-selling, multi-platinum rapper, will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated NASCAR playoff race.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
Comments / 0