Westlake, OH

Westlake House Fire Likely Caused by Lightning [Video]

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago

While lightning strikes are rare, they do indeed happen. Perhaps even more often than you’d expect.

According to lightningsafety.com, a house being struck by lightning during the storm is just about 1 and 200. The likelihood of a person being struck by lightning is far less probable, as statistics determine that that likelihood is all the way down to 1 and 1.9 million.

Unfortunately for a family in Westlake, Ohio, last night the 1 and 200 probability came to fruition.

The story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.

The fire happened at a home on Cornerstone.

Firefighters believe the fire started after the chimney was struck by lightning.

