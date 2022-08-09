Read full article on original website
An Easy Way To Help During Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Week
A local animal shelter is teaming up with an area restaurant to collect pet food for homeless people who can’t afford to buy food for their animals. Oneonta’s Super Heroes Humane Society and Roots Brewing Company will collect donated pet food now through August 20th. This is being done in conjunction with the national Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week.
Pet Of The Week–‘Zero’
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Zero”. Each Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief
Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
Delaware County Man Accused of Injuring Ill Woman, Contributing to Death
A Delaware County man is being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a woman who had been suffering a medical event on August 1. New York State Police say 46-year-old Justin Valk of Davenport is accused of inflicting additional physical harm to 47-year-old...
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 26-August 3
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged arson in the Town of Delhi. 34-year-old Amanda Nodine is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including violating an order of protection and setting a fire that damaged property. Separately, Nodine’s alleged co-conspirator, Chance Byington, 25, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case.
