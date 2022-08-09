Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
New Map Depicts Wyoming’s Precambrian Basement
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. "Basement" refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In Wyoming, basement rocks are Precambrian-age (more...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of cocaine.
cowboystatedaily.com
Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drive along Wyoming’s highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
oilcity.news
New Wyoming walk-in hunting, fishing area created along Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the establishment of a new walk-in hunting and fishing area along the Green River. Several private landowners are cooperating with Game and Fish to allow access to the “Sweetwater #3” walk-in area. “Historically, the private...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
capcity.news
New game wardens honored by Wyoming Game and Fish for exemplary work at the academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomed three new game wardens, all of which were recognized for their performance at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer Basic Course in Douglas. These wardens — Elise Huysman, Gavin Dougherty, and Jesse Niemeir — graduated from the academy...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildfire Season: Not Quite Out Of The (Burning) Woods Yet
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming might be past what one expert described as a “normal” wildfire season in the Western United States, but another expert said “above normal” danger remains in the region. “Level 1 Restrictions” have been implemented in parts...
svinews.com
In a first for Wyoming, national endorsements shape down-ballot races
JACKSON — Dan Dockstader has been around Wyoming’s political block between his 36 years at the Star Valley Independent, which he publishes, and his 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, where he currently serves as Senate president. But this primary isn’t like other elections he’s seen.
wrrnetwork.com
Late Newcastle Pilot to Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
capcity.news
Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?
Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ”Glacial Snow-Filled” Wyoming Winter
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, showy winter for much of the country in 2022-2023. That includes Wyoming, which is shown on a map as being part of a "Hibernation Zone, Glacial Snow-Filled" area according to the publication:. In general, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than usual...
Wyoming Loves Beer, But Are We Drinking It The Wrong Way?
One thing I've noticed about Wyoming is that the Cowboy State loves beer. Heck, the University of Wyoming even sings the song "In Heaven There Is No Beer", securing the fact that beer is a Wyoming staple. According to RateBeer.com, there are nearly 40 breweries, brewpubs, and microbreweries in the...
eastidahonews.com
3 major search and rescue operations in Grand Teton National Park in 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday, Aug. 8, around 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old woman at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via helicopter to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tom Lubnau: No One Wants To Starve Children, Eat Humans, Or Steal Your Firearms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lubnau is former Speaker of the House in the Wyoming Legislature. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to observe an election or two. As this year’s primary season comes to an end, here are a few observations about Wyoming elections that were true years ago and are still true now. These are general observations. My opinions are not aimed at anyone in particular. This column is not about endorsing one candidate or another. You’ve already made up your minds who you are voting for this time. The column is more about looking at the campaigning process. Here are 15 observations:
Overview of the Wyoming Forest Fires
According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
