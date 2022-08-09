Read full article on original website
Related
An Open Letter To The Trucker Who Didn’t Attempt To Fit Under The Brady Bridge
I saw a very rare sight on my journey into work this morning and I have to shout out the observant trucker who made it possible. To the trucker who realized that his/her truck would not fit under both the Main St. bridge and the truck-eating Brady St. bridge,. Thank...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?
A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
qctoday.com
East Moline awarded nearly $24 million to connect downtown, the Bend and Rust Belt
East Moline is heading in the right direction as the city looks to improve streetscaping along roads connecting them to other areas in the Quad Cities. The third time was a charm as the city was awarded $23.7 million from the RAISE grant. This funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape will also be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Newly-established Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program will help to build engaged community
The City of Muscatine has announced the establishment of the Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program. The goal of the program is to promote neighborhood activities and other projects that build on community pride and connection in the south end of Muscatine. The program will be the subject of two neighborhood meetings...
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
ourquadcities.com
Tug Fest is back!
Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit
A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured. Deion Mathews faces a felony charge of forgery and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts-...
Local police chief designated Certified Police Chief by ILACP
The City of Morrison and its Police Department have announced that Chief Brian Melton has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) by being designated as a Certified Police Chief through the Association’s Police Chief Certification Program. This designation signifies that Chief Melton has met the highest standards of competency and […]
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
mystar106.com
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 1