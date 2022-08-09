ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cookie 06
2d ago

May she Rest In Peace 🕊️ and may the Gates Of Heaven be opened for her such a tragedy. I pray 🙌 for her 6 Beautiful Daughters that are left without a Mother ❤️❤️

Jennifer Ketphanh
2d ago

what a waste of life he needs to be fed to the animals. may she rest in peacefully heaven and may her kids be blessed and may God heal the families hurting now

Being Honest
2d ago

😞🕯🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 May She Rest On In Peace and Condolences to Her Family. as for him may he get just punishment for his criminal actions.

CBS Philly

Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
CBS Philly

Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area. The second carjacking incident happened at 37th and Aspen Streets around 4:15 a.m.Police say a white Lexus was taken at gunpoint. Authorities say they tracked that vehicle down to East Germantown, where they stopped the car and arrested the suspect at the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue. The suspect in the incident matches the description of the shooter from the attempted carjacking at Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related. Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be OK.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
phl17.com

Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section. The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during...
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
MyChesCo

Leader of Fentanyl Trafficking Organization Charged With Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Natanael Alberto Montas, age 33, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged Wednesday by Superseding Indictment with attempted murder and assault of a federal officer, and multiple firearms and narcotics offenses, all stemming from his leadership of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating primarily in the Kensington section of Phildelphia. Kirsis Francisca Caceres, 36, also of Philadelphia, PA, was also charged with narcotics offenses for her role in the organization.
local21news.com

3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers

3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers — PHILADELPHIA (CBS3) - A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice.
