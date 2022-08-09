ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2nd ACCT employee may have been involved in death of dog "Saint"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned new details about the death of a dog at one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters. One ACCT employee is already facing charges. Now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says another employee could be involved. Terrell Walton is already charged in connection with the death of Saint. The dog's family was told he was injured and put down, but the district attorney's office says an officer saw Walton making jabbing motions with a catch pole before hearing Saint yelp. Prosecutors tell Eyewitness News a second employee prevented that officer from coming into the ACCT building to get Walton's information. That second worker has not been identified or charged. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Charges After Lancaster County Hospital Incident

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after an incident at an area hospital. Police charged 21-year-old Damon Ruoss of Ephrata as the result of an investigation into an occurrence on August 9 at 2:15 p.m. at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Ruoss, an emergency room patient, assaulted four hospital employees. One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched, and two other victims were spit on. He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall. Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring.
EPHRATA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place. The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10. The group flipped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sauconsource.com

Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police

Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Multiple People Reportedly Shot In New Castle

Police and rescue crews are currently on scene at the Colonial Village Apartments in New Castle, off of Moores Lane, for reports of a shooting involving multiple patients. Arriving crews are reporting that at least two patients will be transported. A third ambulance that responded to the scene did not...
NEW CASTLE, DE

