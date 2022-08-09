Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
phl17.com
Man wanted for shooting a South Philadelphia man in the neck, torso: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly shot and killed a man in South Philadelphia on July 27, 2022. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street around 6:54 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck...
phl17.com
Video footage captured suspect of 4th of July fatal shooting in West Oak Lane
Philadelphia (WPHL)- An $20,000 reward will be given to anyone willing to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who allegedly killed a man in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 4:23 pm Monday.
Carjacking victim shot in Mantua even after giving up his car, Philadelphia police say
The same suspect was apparently responsible for carjacking someone else just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
NBC Philadelphia
Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62. The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee...
Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia
"He grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Marcus Davila, who helped stop a dog attack in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
Philadelphia Police Issue Alert for Missing 15-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and today, the city’s...
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
2 men shot at New Castle, Delaware apartment complex
Police say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Moores Lane in the Colonial Village Apartments complex.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside North Philly Popeyes; 47 shots fired
Police say three armed suspects approached the vehicle in the Popeyes parking lot and started shooting, firing 47 bullets at the parked car.
2nd ACCT employee may have been involved in death of dog "Saint"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned new details about the death of a dog at one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters. One ACCT employee is already facing charges. Now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says another employee could be involved. Terrell Walton is already charged in connection with the death of Saint. The dog's family was told he was injured and put down, but the district attorney's office says an officer saw Walton making jabbing motions with a catch pole before hearing Saint yelp. Prosecutors tell Eyewitness News a second employee prevented that officer from coming into the ACCT building to get Walton's information. That second worker has not been identified or charged.
4 wanted in parking garage assault near Independence Hall in Philadelphia
According to the US Park Rangers, four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets.
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
phl17.com
Missing man last seen in Germantown driving a cargo van with Florida tags
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 55-year-old Jean Francois Gervais was last seen on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue around 7:04 am. He was driving a white 2016 Ford Connect XL with Florida tag HAIP57.
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
