ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
phl17.com

Video footage captured suspect of 4th of July fatal shooting in West Oak Lane

Philadelphia (WPHL)- An $20,000 reward will be given to anyone willing to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who allegedly killed a man in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 4:23 pm Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Frankford#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2nd ACCT employee may have been involved in death of dog "Saint"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned new details about the death of a dog at one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters. One ACCT employee is already facing charges. Now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says another employee could be involved. Terrell Walton is already charged in connection with the death of Saint. The dog's family was told he was injured and put down, but the district attorney's office says an officer saw Walton making jabbing motions with a catch pole before hearing Saint yelp. Prosecutors tell Eyewitness News a second employee prevented that officer from coming into the ACCT building to get Walton's information. That second worker has not been identified or charged. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy