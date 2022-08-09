Read full article on original website
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
New Map Depicts Wyoming’s Precambrian Basement
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. "Basement" refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In Wyoming, basement rocks are Precambrian-age (more...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of cocaine.
What’s The Best Way To Brew Iced Tea In Wyoming?
Growing up our iced tea was instant, and just the thought of instant tea makes me want to puke. As our family developed a little, mom learned the trick of brewing refreshing iced tea and the rest is history. All of our family loves it, but none of us can make it like ma.
Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame Inductee
The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
New Wyoming walk-in hunting, fishing area created along Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the establishment of a new walk-in hunting and fishing area along the Green River. Several private landowners are cooperating with Game and Fish to allow access to the “Sweetwater #3” walk-in area. “Historically, the private...
Bob Beck, Wyoming Public Radio News Director, Retiring in October
After 34 years of being with Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming is about to lose Bob Beck to New York. On Monday, Beck, news director of Wyoming Public Radio announced that he plans to retire in October, and will be relocating to Syracuse with his fiancee, who’s accepted a job with the State University of New York.
Wyoming Wildfire Season: Not Quite Out Of The (Burning) Woods Yet
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming might be past what one expert described as a “normal” wildfire season in the Western United States, but another expert said “above normal” danger remains in the region. “Level 1 Restrictions” have been implemented in parts...
Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
New game wardens honored by Wyoming Game and Fish for exemplary work at the academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomed three new game wardens, all of which were recognized for their performance at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer Basic Course in Douglas. These wardens — Elise Huysman, Gavin Dougherty, and Jesse Niemeir — graduated from the academy...
In a first for Wyoming, national endorsements shape down-ballot races
JACKSON — Dan Dockstader has been around Wyoming’s political block between his 36 years at the Star Valley Independent, which he publishes, and his 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, where he currently serves as Senate president. But this primary isn’t like other elections he’s seen.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite
There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?
Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new fire restriction order for Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts in Wyoming has been signed by the Black Hills National Forest supervisor. The stage one restriction includes National Forest System lands in Weston and Crook counties in Wyoming. According to a release from...
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
