Read full article on original website
Related
Local Wyoming Brewery To Hit The Trails With New Beer
Have you ever gone into a brewery while they're brewing up a new batch of beer? You know when they're doing it, you'll get whiffs of grain boiling in the distance. It's one of my favorite smells ever(maybe from the summers spent on my Grandfather's farm). I wish they made that in a candle. Actually, that's a million-dollar idea, don't steal that from me, please. Beer nerds around the world would jump at the chance to buy a "brew day" scented candle.
Bob Beck, Wyoming Public Radio News Director, Retiring in October
After 34 years of being with Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming is about to lose Bob Beck to New York. On Monday, Beck, news director of Wyoming Public Radio announced that he plans to retire in October, and will be relocating to Syracuse with his fiancee, who’s accepted a job with the State University of New York.
Teton County Judge Prevents Implementation of Wyoming’s Abortion Ban
On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a ruling granting a motion for a preliminary injunction, blocking the implementation of Wyoming's abortion ban for the second time. The case, Danielle Johnson et al. vs. State of Wyoming et al, follows a previous hearing where Owens blocked the...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overview of the Wyoming Forest Fires
According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming
A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
This $71 Million Wyoming Ranch Was Once Owned By The Disneys
Hold on to your Mickey Mouse hat! A ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by members of Walt Disney's family is up for sale and you HAVE to see it! The website Disneydining.com gave the low down on this being formerly owned by the world's most famous animator's family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20
Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?
Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race
Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down
Much of east-central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see dangerously hot conditions again Friday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says relief is on the way. The NWS says monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, which will increase storm chances and decrease...
WHP: Man Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car
A man is behind bars after leading Wyoming troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, the highway patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 7:45 a.m. this (Friday) morning after troopers stopped to help the man and his passenger, who had run out of gas on U.S. 287 south of Laramie.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0