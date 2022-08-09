ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Pickleball: The spread of the sport across Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It was just two years ago that the city of West Jordan opened its first pickleball courts. Now, with 20 courts across the city, the sport tops the list of favorite summer activities across Utah and an empty court is a rare site. And Pickleball...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University's basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. "Jake Lindsey joins GCU's staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz," the tweet...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women's Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women's Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger

Utah gymnastics' 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. "I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!" Winger wrote. "I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn't have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!"
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CSI's Edwards follows Whiting to BYU

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime College of Southern Idaho (CSI) assistant women's basketball coach Joshua Edwards is moving on to a future Big 12 school. Edwards, who spent eight years at CSI, will join former Burley head coach Amber Whiting's staff at BYU in a digital analytics/player development role.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah's fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
UTAH STATE
The 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival Arrives at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake

Utah has many things to be proud of between its red arches down south and snowy peaks up north—Utah's rolodex of wonders is as interesting as it is long. However, there is a growing subculture thriving throughout Utah, one that takes an unlikely place on the state's trophy shelf: beer. For the last 30 or so years, Utah has been cultivating a strong and diverse brewing community, tapping into Utah's potential when it comes to producing local beer and cider. What better way to celebrate and honor the work of our local brewers than to attend the annual Utah Beer Festival hosted by City Weekly and held at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah's "official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats" has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh's Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, "It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us," has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport

PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
PROVO, UT
Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver's debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver's is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

