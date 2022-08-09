Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
UC Announces Nippert Stadium Movie Night
Fans get their chance to experience Nippert Stadium in a unique way.
Mooney beefs up coaching staff; eyes bounce-back season
The Cardinals are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive losing season after winning just one game a year ago.
