Read full article on original website
Related
GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Tesla currently sells more electric cars than any other company in the U.S. and holds over 60% of the U.S. market share. With a lead like that,...
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk's sale of another $7 billion in Tesla stock makes his Twitter takeover more likely, Wedbush says
Elon Musk's latest sale of $7 billion of Tesla stock means his deal with Twitter is more likely to close, according to Wedbush. Musk said he sold the stock to prevent emergency selling of his Tesla stake in case he is forced to buy Twitter. "The situation has dramatically changed...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Begins Deliveries of Blade Batteries To Tesla's Giga Berlin: Report
Deliveries of Warren Buffett-backed BYD’s BYDDF blade batteries to Tesla Inc’s TSLA Berlin factory have already commenced, reported CnEVPost citing Sina Tech. There have been several rumors that BYD will supply batteries to Tesla since last August. Deliveries: The first batch of Tesla vehicles equipped with BYD blade...
We Asked 1,000 Investors If Elon Musk's Tesla Or Nio Makes The Cooler-Looking EV
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. We recently surveyed 1,000 Benzinga readers on their preferred electric vehicle style and asked whether Tesla Inc TSLA or Nio...
Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla stock amid Twitter legal battle
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth $6.88 billion after selling off shares worth $8.4 billion in April. Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April for about $44 billion but has since attempted to back out of the agreement which led to Twitter suing him. Aug. 10, 2022.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead
Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
InvestorPlace
Elon Musk Sold Nearly $7 Billion in TSLA Stock. Here’s Why.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in full focus after it was reported that CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares worth $6.88 billion. The six Form 4s depicting the trades were released last night on Tesla’s Investor Relations page. The sale is drawing ire from TSLA investors, as Musk tweeted in...
electrek.co
Elon Musk sells massive $6.5 billion chunk of Tesla (TSLA) stake
Tesla has disclosed that CEO Elon Musk sold around $6.5 billion worth of Tesla (TSLA) shares last week. It’s a significant chunk of his Tesla stake, but the reason behind the sale is unknown as of now. A Twitter settlement maybe?. Update: Musk has commented on the sale, and...
teslarati.com
Tesla ($TSLA) included in Saxo Bank top 10 July stocks
Saxo Bank included Tesla ($TSLA) in its top 10 most traded stocks of July. According to the analysis emailed to Teslarati, the S&P 500 posted the “most bullish monthly performance in almost 24 months.” Notably, the U.S., UK, and Asian economies are flirting with recession. Elon Musk has spoken about this noting that things are seeming to get better.
InvestorPlace
Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17
Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
Motley Fool
Why EV Start-Up Arrival's Shares Sank Today
The company plans a restructuring that will lower costs by about 30%. The plan entails delaying the launch of its North Carolina plant until next year. A share offering totaling $300 million will keep it afloat, but will dilute existing shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
electrek.co
Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada
Elon Musk has teased the announcement of a new Tesla factory location by the end of this year. The CEO hinted strongly that it could be in Canada. Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla announcing a location for a new gigafactory. At Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting...
Several Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance (601628.SS) and oil giant Sinopec (600028.SS) announced plans on Friday to delist from the U.S. stock market.
Comments / 0