MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Fox News
Nancy Pelosi blasted by Twitter users after denying she gave info to husband for stock trades: ‘LIES’
Twitter users slammed Nancy Pelosi on Thursday after the Speaker of the House was confronted on whether she ever provided her husband knowledge that he could use to make informed stock trading decisions. Paul Pelosi made a stock purchase of over $1 million in a computer chip company just weeks...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Dan Bongino: The Pelosis, Bidens and Obamas never have to worry about any 'real accountability'
Fox News host Dan Bongino ripped political elites for claiming to be "public servants" while not having to worry about any real accountability on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: What's the best job in the United States? What's your dream job? If you had the choice right now to...
Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall
Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
Jan. 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi sentenced to 60 days behind bars
A January 6, 2021, US Capitol rioter who said she had looked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to kill her that day was sentenced to 60 days behind bars Thursday.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday. Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory. "When I was a...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Hours after rioters overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video message to them.
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Ari Fleischer: 10-year-old girl would never have been harmed if US enforced its laws at the border
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer slammed the mainstream media's coverage of an illegal immigrant being the alleged rapist in the case involving a 10-year-old girl on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ARI FLEISCHER: The agenda is to allow people to come into America without having to come here legally. If...
Judge rules Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump can't question fake elector
Georgia prosecutor investigating possible election interference can't question or charge lawmaker who falsely posed as a Trump elector, judge rules.
'Chilling': GOP lawmaker describes Trump's call with McCarthy on Jan. 6
The January 6 committee presented a collection of interviews with people in former President Donald Trump’s sphere describing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s frantic phone calls pleading with Trump to call off the Capitol rioters.
