Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Would You Dare To Climb Colorado’s Harrowing 14er Wilson Peak?
For some outdoor enthusiasts, climbing one of Colorado's 14ers is a dream. For others, just the thought of tackling a remote Colorado peak is more like a nightmare. Reaching the Summit of Wilson Peak Isn't For Everyone. Wilson Peak would be one of those peaks that would thrill the more...
Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston
Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
Horrific Video Leads to A 25 Yr Animal Cruelty Sentence in Texas
It's been said that " Every dog has its day," and for one rottweiler in Texas, thanks to a concerned citizen who took footage of him getting beaten by his owner, Buddy the rottweiler has a new life full of love and kindness. And Texas now has one of the...
