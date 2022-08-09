Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
Newburgh’s Prime Time Pub & Grill Opens a Second Location in Evansville
Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh has opened a second location in Evansville. Prime Time Pub & Grill has been serving Newburgh for a few years now, they're known for their tasty wings, wraps, and apps. If you've never been, their chicken wrap with smokey ranch is to dieeeee for! So good!
How The ‘Hug Button’ Is Helping Kids W/Anxiety Brave Back To School [PHOTOS]
Heading back to school can bring on a flood of emotions from happy to totally anxious. The 'Hug Button' is helping kids with anxiety or nervous feelings brave the school day. I'm a pretty outgoing person. Growing up I moved around 13 times before high school where I stayed in one school FINALLY. During those years I can recall the first day I attended a new school and each time I was nervous. My momma always took me. She would tell me how very much she loved me and whether it was a little note or a special bracelet or a rock of some sort she always gave me something to cling onto during that time so I could look at it and think of her and know she was thinking of me too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
TikTok-er, Toy Collector Drives 300 Miles to Kentucky and Hits the Jackpot [VIDEO]
There's a verse in I Corinthians about putting away childish things once you become an adult. But let's face it...toys are nostalgic, and we still pause a minute if we see something that catches our eyes, even if we have no intention of making a purchase. TOY COLLECTOR ALERT, DEAD...
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville
Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky
If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face. Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Two Evansville Residents Awarded for Heroic Actions During Emergency Situations
I think we all like to believe that if we ever witness one of our fellow residents in trouble, and first responders have yet to arrive on the scene, we would jump into action and do what we could to help until the professionals arrive. The chances of a situation like that happening I'll assume are pretty slim in the grand scheme of things for most of us, but for two Evansville residents it did, and when the moment came, they didn't hesitate to jump in and help until first responders arrived on the scene. Earlier this week, they were both recognized for their efforts by the Evansville Police Department as the recipients of the Department's Outstanding Citizens Awards.
St. Louis-Based Automotive Group Acquires Duell’s Evansville Kia
If the tagline "I'd rather deal with the Duells" rings a bell, you're probably a current or former Evansville resident. The Duell Automotive Group has been a tri-state household name since the 1980s. But it was announced in a press release that Doug Duell and his family have handed over the "keys" to Duell's Evansville Kia to St. Louis-based Lou Fusz Automotive Group, and Doug will be starting a new chapter as a consultant on the store’s day-to-day operations.
Better Business Bureau Evansville Shares Red Flags to Watch For When Selling Online
You know the saying: If it seems too good to be true, it probably isn't. Or Fool me once...I actually don't remember the rest of that one. That's probably one of the reasons that I keep getting fooled on Facebook Marketplace. Online Yard Sales Are The Best...Or Are They?. Last...
SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?
It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
wevv.com
Daviess County Public Schools district says schools will remain closed Friday
Kentucky students in the Daviess County Public Schools district won't be heading back to class on Friday. The start of the school year was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but officials with the district said late Tuesday evening that a software issue impacting bus routes had caused a delay. While the...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0