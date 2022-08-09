ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KISS 106

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Ocoee, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
City
Delano, TN
KISS 106

SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?

It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Tiny Homes#River Rafting#Tiny House#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bed Breakfast#Pell Branch Frontage
fox17.com

Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
KISS 106

‘American Idol’ Hosting Virtual Auditions in Indiana August 17th

At one point in time, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Jordin Sparks were just like you; everyday people, working everyday jobs, who were blessed with beautiful voices and the ability to carry a tune. Then, American Idol came around and made them household names. With the 21st season of the show getting ready to launch early next year, producers of the show have started looking for contestants who have the potential of becoming the next household name. Could you be the first Indiana-born winner of American Idol? The long-running reality singing competition is gearing up for its sixth season on ABC and is currently holding auditions around the country to find individuals like you who are ready, willing, and able to put it all out there for the world to see for the chance to be a star.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy