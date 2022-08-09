At one point in time, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Jordin Sparks were just like you; everyday people, working everyday jobs, who were blessed with beautiful voices and the ability to carry a tune. Then, American Idol came around and made them household names. With the 21st season of the show getting ready to launch early next year, producers of the show have started looking for contestants who have the potential of becoming the next household name. Could you be the first Indiana-born winner of American Idol? The long-running reality singing competition is gearing up for its sixth season on ABC and is currently holding auditions around the country to find individuals like you who are ready, willing, and able to put it all out there for the world to see for the chance to be a star.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO