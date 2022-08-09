ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

Man gives wife 9 p.m. curfew to attend cousin's wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Should a woman's husband have any say in what time she comes home at night?. My cousin was having a co-ed bridal shower just days before her wedding, and my husband refused to attend. He didn't want me to go to the wedding shower without him, either, but he relented because he knew my cousin and I were as close as sisters.
