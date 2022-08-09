ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
houmatimes.com

Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
KPEL 96.5

Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification

The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

