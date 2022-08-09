Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure
Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Answers For Louisiana’s Most Interesting Weather Questions
To say that Louisiana weather is somewhat unique is like saying that gas prices have gone up a little over the last couple years. To the best of my knowledge, only here in Louisiana can you have all four seasons in one day; before lunch. Even though we've trudged through...
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
Every day, News Ten hears complaints from renters about housing problems. News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears. Lafayette YouTube channel Live And Local has a great channel filled with fantastic live music performances from around Acadiana. Local and National...
Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?
Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification
The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0