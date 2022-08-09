ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

U.S. game software developer Unity to set up China JV for expansion

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Onjdv_0hAQ8wWZ00

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Unity Software Inc (U.N), the U.S. developer whose software is used in video games like Tencent Holdings' (0700.HK) "Honor of Kings", said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to create a joint venture with multiple partners, valued at $1 billion, from its China business.

The announcement follows an exclusive Reuters report last week that Unity was in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world's biggest games market. IDL4N2ZD0NA

Partners in the joint venture include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK), OPPO, ByteDance's Douyin Group, PCI Technology Group Co Ltd (600728.SS) and G-Bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd (603444.SS), Unity said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The company will retain majority ownership and control of the Chinese JV, Unity said.

The JV, named Unity China, will shortly start building local custom versions of its core products for game developers and will become the exclusive distributor of Unity's products and services in China, according to the statement.

Unity entered China in 2012 and its eponymous software, known as a game engine, powers many of the country's most popular games, including miHoYo's "Genshin Impact".

Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Ella Cao in Beijing; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

USS Ronald Reagan strike group monitoring China’s military exercises off Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. is keeping a close watch on China’s military drills around Taiwan and may take further action, with the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group remaining on station to monitor the situation, the U.S. National Security Spokesman John Kirby said late Thursday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Software Developer#Tencent Holdings#Bytedance S Douyin Group#Chinese#Unity China
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Vice

China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast

Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

'Pray' for Pelosi: Shock threat from Chinese mouthpiece ahead of speaker's Taiwan visit

A Chinese media commentator asked people to "pray" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of her planned trip to Taiwan. A social media post from Global Times commentator Hu Xijin did not threaten Pelosi but did ask for others to wish her "a safe journey" on her expected visit. Top White House officials have expressed safety concerns about Pelosi's travel plans due to high tensions with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory, even though island leaders have maintained it is self-governed.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Security Officials Want Foxconn to Drop Stake in Chinese Chipmaker - FT

(Reuters) -Taiwan's national security officials want to persuade Apple Inc's supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues....
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

540K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy