El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: More possible flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!💧💧💧 Happy Thursday! Expect a big weather event tonight. Well we received dime-size hail in West El Paso yesterday here is a cool shot of that by our Weather Watcher Rick Smith. As for today expect a high of...
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: More rain headed our way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🐆🐆🐆 Happy Tuesday! Well get ready for some more rain in the borderland tonight.💧. Expect a high of 96 degrees just like yesterday, very comfortable and seasonal with 40% chance of rain.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours but especially overnight.🌂🌧
KVIA

Storms pound parts of El Paso Tuesday

A severe thunderstorm hit parts of the West Side and Upper Valley Tuesday evening. The storm produced heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail - from pea to ping pong ball size hail. Reports of just over one inch of rain in some heavier parts of the cell. Storms will likely...
KTSM

Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
Las Cruces, NM
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
Texoma's Homepage

Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured: EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.   Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
KFOX 14

Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
KFOX 14

Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
KTSM

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
KVIA ABC-7

Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years

EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Third Dunkin’ Donuts location in Las Cruces opens on Valley Drive

Dunkin’ Donuts opened a third location in Las Cruces, at 1159 S. Valley Drive, in July. The new location, at the intersection of Valley Drive and Avenida de Mesilla, features both walk-in and drive-thru service. It joins Dunkin’ Donuts other Las Cruces locations at 2527 N. Main St. and...
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
krwg.org

New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options

All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
KTSM

Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
