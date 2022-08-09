Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: More possible flooding
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!💧💧💧 Happy Thursday! Expect a big weather event tonight. Well we received dime-size hail in West El Paso yesterday here is a cool shot of that by our Weather Watcher Rick Smith. As for today expect a high of...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: More rain headed our way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🐆🐆🐆 Happy Tuesday! Well get ready for some more rain in the borderland tonight.💧. Expect a high of 96 degrees just like yesterday, very comfortable and seasonal with 40% chance of rain.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours but especially overnight.🌂🌧
KVIA
Storms pound parts of El Paso Tuesday
A severe thunderstorm hit parts of the West Side and Upper Valley Tuesday evening. The storm produced heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail - from pea to ping pong ball size hail. Reports of just over one inch of rain in some heavier parts of the cell. Storms will likely...
Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
El Paso Area Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes Getting Ready to Open
Fall is almost here and that means area farms are putting the finishing touches on their corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Those looking to get lost among the cornstalks and pick out the perfect pumpkin need only wait until the last weekend in September for a “corny” adventure.
Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured: EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
KVIA
Watch: Central El Paso sinkhole caused by water main break pressure; car removed
EL PASO, Texas– A woman was saved as her vehicle fell into a sinkhole in Central El Paso on Tuesday evening. The sinkhole was reported on Gateway South and Yandell, resulting in one injury. The report came out at 6:42 p.m. Images show large amounts of water on the...
KFOX 14
Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
KFOX 14
Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years
EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas in El Paso – Already
Can we have until at least Labor Day to get Halloween and Thanksgiving handled before we have to go here?. Retailers thrust the holidays upon us earlier and earlier each year but this, I think, is the soonest I have seen Christmas stuff appear. Costco went into Christmas mode back in July.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Third Dunkin’ Donuts location in Las Cruces opens on Valley Drive
Dunkin’ Donuts opened a third location in Las Cruces, at 1159 S. Valley Drive, in July. The new location, at the intersection of Valley Drive and Avenida de Mesilla, features both walk-in and drive-thru service. It joins Dunkin’ Donuts other Las Cruces locations at 2527 N. Main St. and...
Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
krwg.org
New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options
All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
