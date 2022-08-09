Read full article on original website
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Man Dies in NYC Apartment Building Trash Compactor; Video Shows Him Crawl in Chute
A man was found dead inside of a Brooklyn apartment building's trash compactor Friday, and surveillance video captured the moment crawled into the garbage shoot, only to meet his demise. The video, which is difficult to watch and almost hard to believe is real, shows the man struggle to get...
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
Man Stabbed 15 Times by These Two Suspects in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects...
Man struck by hit-and-run bicyclist while crossing Manhattan intersection
A man was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan Wednesday.
fox40jackson.com
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies
Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
fox5ny.com
Elderly store owner critically injured trying to stop shoplifters
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old Bronx store owner was knocked unconscious as he attempted to stop two shoplifters at his store on Thursday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened about 5 p.m. at 934 Morris Ave on a block of small businesses in Concourse Village. The two unidentified shoplifters grabbed...
NBC New York
Smoke Fills Manhattan Subway Station After Possible Debris Strike on Tracks
Subway riders in Manhattan got a lunchtime scare at one of the borough's busier stations Friday afternoon, with smoke seen pouring from the tunnel at Lexington Avenue after the train hit some object on the tracks, according to the MTA. It wasn't clear what the northbound 6 train hit as...
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
nypressnews.com
Suspect with screwdriver stabs, robs man in Lower Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK – A man was stabbed and robbed in the subway system Thursday morning. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Broadway and Wall Street station, according to the NYPD. Police say the victim, a contractor for the MTA, was stabbed in the arm by a suspect wielding a screwdriver. The suspect also stole his tools.
Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
nypressnews.com
How New York City Lost 63 Miles of Pedestrian-Friendly ‘Open Streets’
New York, on the other hand, made the open streets program permanent last year after a handful of breakout successes, including 34th Avenue in Queens, Vanderbilt Avenue and Berry Street in Brooklyn, and Dyckman Street in Manhattan, a result of the tireless efforts of residents, community groups, businesses and transportation and open space advocates. But many other open streets have struggled, been scaled back or have been scratched entirely.
NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
4 officers hurt when NYPD patrol cars collide while responding to shooting call
The four officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time
New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Body found decomposing in NYC apartment surrounded by containers labeled ‘biohazard’
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after making a disturbing discovery inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers with the New York City Police Department were performing a wellness check at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon and saw the body of a 75-year-old man sitting in a chair once they got inside, WNBC reported.
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
CBS News
NYPD seizes $2 million worth of counterfeit goods, arrests 5 people in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Two million dollars' worth of counterfeit goods are now off the streets of New York City. NYPD officers on Friday seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in an operation on Canal Street. They also arrested five people in connection with the crackdown. It's all part of...
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
