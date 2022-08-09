ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
fox40jackson.com

Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly store owner critically injured trying to stop shoplifters

NEW YORK - A 67-year-old Bronx store owner was knocked unconscious as he attempted to stop two shoplifters at his store on Thursday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened about 5 p.m. at 934 Morris Ave on a block of small businesses in Concourse Village. The two unidentified shoplifters grabbed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bushwick#Swimming#Accident
nypressnews.com

Suspect with screwdriver stabs, robs man in Lower Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK – A man was stabbed and robbed in the subway system Thursday morning. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Broadway and Wall Street station, according to the NYPD. Police say the victim, a contractor for the MTA, was stabbed in the arm by a suspect wielding a screwdriver. The suspect also stole his tools.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

How New York City Lost 63 Miles of Pedestrian-Friendly ‘Open Streets’

New York, on the other hand, made the open streets program permanent last year after a handful of breakout successes, including 34th Avenue in Queens, Vanderbilt Avenue and Berry Street in Brooklyn, and Dyckman Street in Manhattan, a result of the tireless efforts of residents, community groups, businesses and transportation and open space advocates. But many other open streets have struggled, been scaled back or have been scratched entirely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
PIX11

NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy