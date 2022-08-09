ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
Laramie Live

Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
Laramie Live

Overview of the Wyoming Forest Fires

According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Trump and Lummis Announce Endorsement of Wyoming Candidates

On Sunday, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis announced in a guest column for the Cowboy State Daily that she is endorsing several candidates for Wyoming's upcoming Republican primary. Lummis announced her support for Harriet Hageman, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Tara Nethercott, who is running for Secretary...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureau#Phishing Scams#Credit Reports#Personal Data#Data Breach#Fraud#Equifax
Laramie Live

Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race

Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

WHP: Man Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car

A man is behind bars after leading Wyoming troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, the highway patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 7:45 a.m. this (Friday) morning after troopers stopped to help the man and his passenger, who had run out of gas on U.S. 287 south of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion

Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
RAWLINS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Governor Gordon Appoints New Major Project Development Manager

Governor Gordon recently appointed a new Major Project Development Manager, to serve as part of his Natural Resources policy team. Jennifer Thomson has been announced as the new Major Project Development Manager, in a position that was developed and funded through "a joint collaboration between Governor Gordon's office and the Wyoming Legislature."
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living

A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!

The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Grizzly bear captures begin next week in Yellowstone

Grizzly bear pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park starting August 9 and continuing through October 28 according to an announcement from the Yellowstone National Park & Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST). Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy