Bobby Shmurda “Whole Brick,” Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Conway The Machine ft. Big Body Bes “Helicopter Homicide” & More | Daily Visuals 8.8.22

 4 days ago

Bobby’s back on his bullsh*t and while he’s dancing a bit in his latest offering, it does have more of off the block feel to it than a booty-shakin’ vibe like his previous joints.

Coming through with his new visuals to “Whole Brick,” Bobby enlists the talents of some thick young women to cook up his work while half-naked in a spiffy all-white kitchen as Bobby bounces to the beat before his team joins him for the trap house festivities.

Elsewhere Jay Worthy links up with Conway The Machine at a diner to get some grub before we see Big Body Bes go off on the beat at a liquor store for their clip to “Helicopter Homicide.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from That Mexican OT, Jnr Choi and Fivio Foreign, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “WHOLE BRICK”

JAY WORTHY, HARRY FRAUD & CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. BIG BODY BES – “HELICOPTER HOMICIDE”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “RIDIN’ DIRTY”

JNR CHOI & FIVIO FOREIGN – “AMUSED”

MOZZY – “MURDER ON MY MIND”

G PERICO & GOTDAMNITDUPRI – “10 DIGITS”

RUCCI & WALLIE THE SENSEI – “HOUSE PARTY”

KING LIL G – “BANG ON SIGHT”

King Von ft. OMB Peezy “Get It Done,” Trapland Pat ft. Rick Ross “Big Business Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 8.10.22

Today King Von would’ve turned 28-years-old and though the beloved Chiraq soldier is no longer with us (R.I.P.) his team released some new visuals to honor the memory of Chicago’s favorite son. Almost two years after his untimely death, we get the visuals for King Von’s OMB Peezy featured cut “Get It Done” in which […]
Kanye West Celebrates Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Breakup In The Most Ye Way Possible

Kanye West is taking a victory lap on Pete Davidson’s heartbreak. After a lengthy Instagram hiatus, the Chicago multi-hyphenate returned on Monday (August 8) with a black and white post and a mock New York Times headline declaring Davidson “dead.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_0KfkreCq/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d8fe0536-fbed-4b7c-a1e2-ecac6b45768a He didn’t stop there, quickly clowning former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi in the small print […]
Conway The Machine
Bobby Shmurda
Mozzy
Harry Fraud
WE2022: David Banner Drops Knowledge In The Press Room

Now, you already know when David Banner comes through, he’s coming with nothing but FACTS! He stops by the Women’s Empowerment 2022 press room to chat with K975’s Ayeeedubb about learning from women, self-care from the inside-out, his upcoming God Box 2 album, and some other gems that he blessed us with. Also… apparently he has a […]
Drake Drops New Visuals For “Sticky” ft. Virgil Abloh’s Maybach

Drake is back on his promotion grind and while many fans felt his Honestly, Nevermind album was more lackluster than blockbuster, he’s not giving up on his latest project just yet. Dropping off some new visuals for “Sticky,” Drizzy shows just how amped his fans can get at his concert performances as he uses footage […]
WE2022: Kim Person Checks In The Press Room

NC native Kim Person stops by the Women’s Empowerment press room to talk with K975’s Ayeeedubb about the local gospel scene and her latest Billboard charting! And of course, they had to touch on fashion because… obviously! Check it out!
DaBaby “Tough Skin,” Royce Da 5’9 ft. Grafh “I Play Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.22

The past year has been a struggle one for DaBaby as he found himself getting “canceled” on social media due to homophobic comments made last summer, but he’s taken all the backlash in stride as what doesn’t kill him can only make him stronger. Such is the concept in his latest visuals to “Tough Skin” […] The post DaBaby “Tough Skin,” Royce Da 5’9 ft. Grafh “I Play Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Can DVSN Stand The Heat Of Headkracks One Chip Challenge?

DVSN tapped in with The Morning Hustle to share their highly-controversial single “If I Get Caught,” an ode to “keeping it real” when it comes to relationships and infidelities that ironically enough samples Jay-Z’s classic (and equally problematic) 2002 hit “Song Cry.” RELATED: DVSN Keeps It Real On “If I Get Caught” Controversy And Jay-Z Clearing The […]
Chance The Rapper Gives Singer Jeremih His Flowers!

Chance The Rapper tapped in with Headkrack and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle. His new project, Highs And Lows with Joey Badass is out now and getting a great response. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In our full sit down with the talented artist, husband and creator candidly discusses friends in […]
Twitter Reacts To Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Revelation on Ashanti

On the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, airing this weekend, Murder Inc. head honcho Irv Gotti said more than a mouthful. Gotti appeared on the show to promote the upcoming docu-series on his infamous label, premiering August 9 on BET. However, it’s one drunken admission that’s got the entire internet scratching their heads. In a clip that […]
Jamie Foxx & Dave Franco Talk New ‘Day Shift’ Movie & More!

  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. https://youtu.be/ewa86dQbq_c Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).    HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Brent Faiyaz Talks Creating ‘Wasteland,’ Love, Relationships & Toxicity

The Morning Hustle tap in with singer Brent Faiyaz. Headkrack and Lore’l talk to the Wasteland star about hiss relationships, music and more! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.   https://youtu.be/0bQKJOhDZ-E Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).    HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME […]
