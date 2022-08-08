Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Son Via Surrogate

Reality star Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child—a boy via surrogate, according to People.

The couple is reportedly no longer together, but had committed to having a second child. They are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True.

A report from People notes that the pair have not decided on a name for their son.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative previously told PEOPLE .

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Thompson has two other sons. Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Last year, Kardashian shared that her doctors informed her that another pregnancy could be “high-risk” which motivated her decision to use a surrogate.

“I’m not gonna get into specifics on-camera,” she said on the premiere episode of the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “but they said it’s like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing.”

“This is all really shocking to me,” Kardashian added in her confessional. “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It’s really hard for me to digest.”

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016. They broke up in June 2021–before breaking up again. They confirmed that they were no longer together in January this year.