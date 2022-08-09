ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYIA8_0hAPqjKq00

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.

On July 31, Sergio Escobedomata, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On July 31, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave and Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Aug. 1, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug 2, Michael Brandon Reyes, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 2, Jerren Marr Snow, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Aug. 2, Steven Joseph Hayes, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 1st Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Aug. 2, Jesus Alejandro Perezpedraza, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for unlawful sexual intercourse with a female under 18.

On Aug. 3, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 3, Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Aug. 3, Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Appaloosa in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 3, Jaslynn Joy Hedges, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, and unlawful transportation/sale of a narcotic.

On Aug. 4, Cassandra Cuevas Gomez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Railroad in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for fighting in a public place.

On Aug. 4, Alexis Unique Cano, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Railroad Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 4, Elizabeth Marjorie Shanklin, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Melody in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 4, Cody Nicholasdean Howell, 19, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury – strangulation, and for committing a felony while on bail.

On Aug. 4, Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Pine Street for the rape of an intoxicated person.

On Aug. 4, Noe Arce, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On Aug. 5, Sergio Escobedomata, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Beechwood in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 5, Daniel Jonathan Duncan, 41, of Fresno, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer, grand theft, conspiring with 2 or more persons to commit a crime, and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 5, Toshae Sierra Coleman, 23, of Fresno, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for grand theft exceeding 400 dollars and for conspiring with 2 or more persons to commit a crime.

On Aug. 5, Steve Melo Teixeira, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On Aug. 6, Albino Vazquez, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Aug. 6, Katie Leigh Prescott, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for battery and disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 6, Brandon Michael Warren, 40, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 6, Amanda Jade Jimenez, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 600 block of Laura Way in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 6, Shannon Christiane Sanda, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 4600 block of Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On August 6, Stephen James Missamore, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 4600 block of dry Creek Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On August 7, Sergio Escobedomata, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug.7, Noe Everardo Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a violation of probation terms, a DUI with previous special convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, any vehicle in an accident causing damage/stop, and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On August 8, Nathan Michael Zuanich 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road in Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 7, Roman Vitaly Mishka, 30, of Huntington Beach Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Aug. 7, Roman Vitaly Mishka, 30, of Huntington Beach Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for trespassing without the consent of the owner, and for prowling/loitering/lingering on private property.

On Aug. 7, Jack Anthony Stummer, 33, of Templeton, was arrested in the 2000 Block of Theater Dr. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On August 3, Matthew Jason Mack, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 01, 2022. 21:30— Michel...
calcoastnews.com

Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Paso Robles

A fire damaged a house in Paso Robles Tuesday morning. A caller reported the fire burning at a home by the intersection of 18th and Chestnut streets at approximately 10:12 a.m. Paso Robles firefighters, Cal Fire personnel and Atascadero firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters managed to contain the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9

Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
ATASCADERO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Cars not yielding to pedestrians in Creston Road crosswalks

– My wife and I have lived just north of Creston Rd. here in Paso for 25 years. Now in our 70s, we try to walk most mornings. This morning, the 8th of August, we walked as we usually do east on Creston to Bolen, where Wayside Liquor sits and there is a crosswalk. We have waited in that crosswalk for as many as 20 cars to pass before someone obeys the law and waits for us to cross.
CRESTON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Police arrest Arroyo Grande man for felony warrants, narcotics, false identity, stolen property, and more

Police pulled over an Arroyo Grande man while he was biking, soon discovered his three felony warrants and arrested him for narcotics and stolen property, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Police arrest Arroyo Grande man for felony warrants, narcotics, false identity, stolen property, and more appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

