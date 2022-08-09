Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.

On July 31, Sergio Escobedomata, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On July 31, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave and Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Aug. 1, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug 2, Michael Brandon Reyes, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 2, Jerren Marr Snow, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Aug. 2, Steven Joseph Hayes, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 1st Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Aug. 2, Jesus Alejandro Perezpedraza, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for unlawful sexual intercourse with a female under 18.

On Aug. 3, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 3, Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Aug. 3, Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Appaloosa in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 3, Jaslynn Joy Hedges, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, and unlawful transportation/sale of a narcotic.

On Aug. 4, Cassandra Cuevas Gomez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Railroad in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for fighting in a public place.

On Aug. 4, Alexis Unique Cano, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Railroad Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 4, Elizabeth Marjorie Shanklin, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Melody in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 4, Cody Nicholasdean Howell, 19, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury – strangulation, and for committing a felony while on bail.

On Aug. 4, Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Pine Street for the rape of an intoxicated person.

On Aug. 4, Noe Arce, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On Aug. 5, Sergio Escobedomata, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Beechwood in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 5, Daniel Jonathan Duncan, 41, of Fresno, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer, grand theft, conspiring with 2 or more persons to commit a crime, and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 5, Toshae Sierra Coleman, 23, of Fresno, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for grand theft exceeding 400 dollars and for conspiring with 2 or more persons to commit a crime.

On Aug. 5, Steve Melo Teixeira, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On Aug. 6, Albino Vazquez, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Aug. 6, Katie Leigh Prescott, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for battery and disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 6, Brandon Michael Warren, 40, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 6, Amanda Jade Jimenez, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 600 block of Laura Way in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 6, Shannon Christiane Sanda, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 4600 block of Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On August 6, Stephen James Missamore, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 4600 block of dry Creek Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On August 7, Sergio Escobedomata, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug.7, Noe Everardo Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a violation of probation terms, a DUI with previous special convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, any vehicle in an accident causing damage/stop, and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On August 8, Nathan Michael Zuanich 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road in Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 7, Roman Vitaly Mishka, 30, of Huntington Beach Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Aug. 7, Roman Vitaly Mishka, 30, of Huntington Beach Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for trespassing without the consent of the owner, and for prowling/loitering/lingering on private property.

On Aug. 7, Jack Anthony Stummer, 33, of Templeton, was arrested in the 2000 Block of Theater Dr. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On August 3, Matthew Jason Mack, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.