Have Cowboys finally risen to the top of NFC East defensive backfields?

The NFC East is full of very good defensive backs. All-Pro Trevon Diggs certainly has the most noteriety at the moment, but there’s also former All-Pro Darius Slay, William Jackson III and Adore Jackson as other top corners in the division. Jayron Kearse was a revelation for Dallas at safety while Malik Hooker, who has always been a top prospect, is now a year removed from his achilles injury. Xavier McKinney could be the next big thing at safety, and the Giants and Commanders are hoping to get plus safety play from converted corners.

While these groups of players don’t make any of these units the 2000 Ravens, they are still trying to be great enough to help their teams win. How much does the pass rush impact the quality of the defensive backs and does that change anything about the rankings? Could a failing veteran be better because the team around him helps him? Does that hold true for the younger players as well?

This series is a position-by-position breakdown of what each organization is bringing to the competition and the last stop is the last line of the defense, the defensive back position.

New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While safety Xavier McKinney turned around a bad rookie year to look really good in his sophomore season, the Giants don’t have much else in their defensive backfield to put up a fight against the NFC East. This off-season the Giants decided to revamp under a new regime led by HC Brian Daboll and DC Don Martindale.

They lost veterans Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and James Bradberry and what is left is going to take time to come together.

McKinney, a 2020 second round pick, looks to be a good young playmaker, only allowing a quarterback rating of 72.2 when targeted in 2021, and a completion percentage under 70. He added five interceptions and 93 tackles as well.

Julian Love would remind Cowboys fans as a part-time Byron Jones. The 2019 fourth round pick has multiple starts at different positions in the secondary including both safety spots, slot, and outside corner. In the final year of his rookie deal, Love finally gets to be a full-time starter at one position. The Giants are hoping the duo can be interchangeable, allowing the defensive coordinator to confuse opposing quarterbacks by not allowing them to know either’s assignment in the defense.

Adoree Jackson had his best season covering receivers opposite him, allowing the lowest completion percentage of his career and a QB rate of 69, more than 20 points lower than his past career low. His yards per completion were over 2 yards less than his career average and his yards per target were three yards less. His emergence made Bradberry expendable as a cap causality, time will tell whether this was an aberration season or sign of things to come.

The other two corner positions are unknowns with Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes being the leading candidates. Neither player has more than five games starting in a season, and only 11 starts total, combined. Even if Jackson is a great cover corner, McKinney turns into a great playmaker, and Love is what the team hopes he is at the other safety spot, the other two starting pieces in the secondary, plus a complete lack of depth are going to drag down the Giants position ranking in the NFC East.

Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers

Jackson III was supposed to be the missing piece to solidify an elite Washington Commanders defense. A fierce pass rush, a solid LB duo that could play the run and pass, and Jackson III as a true No. 1 corner. He did his job well, having numbers comparable to his time in Cincinnati, but things didn’t go as planned for the defense as a whole and changes had to be made.

Landon Collins was an example of a big money, big name player who just didn’t fit. He was cut to make room for players that fit the type of safety play Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio need, even if they are more unknown.

Bobby McCain is a versatile defensive back who had played all over the defense in Miami before playing corner for the Commanders in 2021 but will shift to starting safety permanently. He isn’t a bigger, tackling safety like Collins. At only 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, McCain brings corner coverage ability to the backend and the versatility to slide into the slot if necessary. Last year McCain intercepted more passes than in his last three years in Miami combined, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a rating 65.5. In comparison Landon Collins allowed a rating of 121.4.

Kamren Curl had one of the best seventh-round rookie seasons in NFL history. He started 11 games, accumulating 88 tackles, four for a loss, with two sacks, intercepting three passes, and even returning one for a touchdown. His sophomore year saw less splash plays but showed big improvements in completion percentage allowed, dropping from 73.6 to 59.3.

The reason the Commanders fall slightly higher than the Giants is due to the stability at the second outside corner. Kendall Fuller is going into his seventh season and has 61 starts in his career. He is a solid second corner that isn’t a liability or an unknown for a team.

Slot corner is more unknown, being manned by second year, 6-foot-3, 200-pound Benjamin St-Juste.

Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Any defensive backfield that has names like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Anthony Harris has a lot of great playmakers in it. The question is how many great plays are left in them. Are they just names at this point of their career, or still the good players behind the names?

Slay definitely still had it last season. Playing all 16 games the starters played, he held quarterbacks to under 60 percent completions and a QB rating of 74.4. He had five total turnovers and returned three for scores.

Harris isn’t the great player he once was, but also wasn’t the liability he was in Minnesota in 2020 either. He dropped his completion percentage allowed seven points, his yards per target were down a yard, and the quarterbacks’ rating dropped from 118.1 in 2020 to 68.7 in 2021. He isn’t one of the best safeties in the NFL any longer, but the quality is still there.

Bradberry will need a Harris-type turnaround in 2022 to live up to the player he used to be. He allowed his highest completion percentage, the most yards, the highest yards per target, most touchdowns allowed, and the worst QB rating allowed of his career. He also had his career low in tackles. If Bradberry is just a name at this point, then the Eagles could be in a bad position.

Avonte Maddox has never been a good corner, and he is being asked to man the slot position. Marcus Epps is an unknown with only three starts to his career and he could be a liability for the Eagles. Behind the hopes that Slay, Harris, and Bradberry could return to greatness together, the Eagles are very thin in the secondary.

Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The Cowboys could have the most underrated defensive backfield in the league. All-Pro Trevon Diggs led the league in interceptions and shut down receivers like Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Justin Jefferson, and DeVonta Smith. He’s knocked for allowing big yardage, but he’s played big and created far more opportunities than he’s cost his team.

His partner, Anthony Brown, gets even more heat when he was one of the best second corners in the NFL. Brown started every game of 2021 for the first time in his career. He had many other career bests too that included the most interceptions and tackles. He posted an opponent completion percentage low of only 53.3 and a QB rating of 78.4. All this while being targeted more than twice as much as his past career high.

The targets Brown received still made sense because the opposition was avoiding Diggs and Jayron Kearse.

When Kearse was brought in last off-season he was seen as a special teams asset to most fans. He had only started 12 times in five seasons and didn’t show much in terms of deserving to start in Dallas before morphing into a team leader.

He started 15 games and beat his career totals in interceptions, sacks, tackles for a loss, QB hits and pressures. He was the best tackler in the league statistically and completely eliminated almost every tight end he matched up with. From the playoff game where George Kittle had only one reception for 18 yards, to Darren Waller getting a mere 33 yards on only two catches. Rookie phenom Kyle Pitts had four receptions for only 60 yards and even future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce had a modest five grabs for 74 yards.

Kearse was one of the best safeties in all the NFL in 2021 and the Cowboys were lucky the rest of the teams in the league didn’t go get him this off-season and he was able to return to Dallas.

Malik Hooker took the season to get healthy but started three games at the end of 2021 and is fully healthy now. Jourdan Lewis turned in his best performance in the slot and was even named to a top-100 players list. The rest of the defensive backs on the Cowboys are young and will have to prove they belong in dime packages and injury support.

Conclusion

The Cowboys have an All-Pro corner, a safety who played at a top level, one of the better second corners and one of the better slot corners in the league. The entire unit is returning for Year 2 in Dan Quinn’s system and the cohesion that time together brings is immeasurable to the defense.

The rest of the NFC East is unknown at defensive back overall. Either needing veteran players to return to their better playing days, young playmakers to become superstars, or transitioning players to step up in new roles. The Cowboys are easily the best defensive backs unit in the NFC East and would need a large fall from grace to be caught by the other teams in division.