ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
'Dungeons & Dragons' Comic-Con Interviews With Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez And More!
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast from "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" From San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
ComicBook
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
EW.com
Kevin Smith says it's 'baffling' that Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl but not The Flash
Among all the many questions that were raised by Warner Bros.' sudden cancellation of its Batgirl movie last week, one of the hardest to answer is why the studio is still going ahead with its The Flash movie with controversial star Ezra Miller. Filmmaker and nerd guru Kevin Smith called the decision "baffling" on the latest episode of his podcast Hollywood Babble-On.
The Walking Dead Universe Expands With New Trailers, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Spinoff
Brace yourselves, The Walking Dead fans, because San Diego Comic-Con has announced a slew of expansions to TWD universe. During panels at the convention, AMC made it clear that there is plenty to look forward to, including the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, a Rick and Michonne spinoff, and, of course, the premiere date for the final episodes of the series that started it all.
Marvel's new Deadpool ongoing series will feature 'relentless body horror' and 'hot romance'
The Merc with a Mouth will star in a new ongoing series starting in November
First full Rick & Morty season six trailer is finally here
The full trailer for season six of Rick and Morty has just dropped and it looks absolutely amazing. In it we get to see Jerry dressed as Morty, the return of space Beth and all sort of new adventures for the smartest man in the universe and his young grandson.
Popculture
Idris Elba Returning to Netflix for Another Big Project
Idris Elba will star in another major Netflix movie. The Luther star will lead Bang!, a film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, will direct the film. Elba has starred in several Netflix Originals, including The Harder They Fall and Beasts of No Nation.
Greg Berlanti’s DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ Scrapped at HBO Max
Greg Berlanti’s DC series “Strange Adventures” has been scrapped at HBO Max and is no longer going forward at the streamer, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. First announced in 2019, “Strange Adventures,” was going to be a DC Super Hero anthology series executive...
Guardians of Time film stars Samantha Ryan, Ava Torres, Skip Schwink
Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming release of Guardians of Time, an adventure during which friends discover a passage leading to a mysterious world. Guardians of Time is set to premiere on digital streaming services on October 11, 2022 and stars Samantha Ryan, Ava Torres, Skip Schwink, Katie Burgess, Natalie Daniels, Drew Pollock.
startattle.com
Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) AMC+, trailer, release date
“Evie / Joe” (Episode 1) – In a road-trip story, a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past. Startattle.com – Tales of the Walking Dead | AMC. Along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite;...
International Business Times
'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 262 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online, Spoilers
Kawaki's struggles continue while he starts as a freshman in the Ninja Academy in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 262. The official synopsis of Episode 262 suggests Kawaki is finding it difficult to adjust to the unfamiliar school life. Despite his struggles, he befriends Kae, who is the subject of...
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Movie Release Date And 4K Blu-Ray Pre-Order Details
Following the debut of a trailer yesterday, Warner Bros. has added official details about Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, which is the third installment of an animated film series based on the iconic video game franchise. The film will be available on Digital October 9th and on 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray + Digital on October 11th, and all of the details you need about the plot of the film and special features included on the Blu-ray releases can be found below. When you're ready, pre-orders for the Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) are live here at Best Buy priced $22.99 to $34.99.
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Films No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max After 45 Days
The days of streaming a Warner Bros. film on HBO Max beginning 45 days after theatrical release are now over. Warner Bros. Discovery has reversed course on the practice, which was common for the first half of 2022, and moving forward, the timing of releases of Warner Bros. films’ premieres on the streamer will be decided on a case-by-case basis, multiple news outlets report.
IGN
HBO Max Cancellations Continue as DC's Strange Adventures Is Dropped
There's reportedly another casualty in Warner Bros. Discovery's restructuring of the DC Universe, as filmmaker Kevin Smith said the Strange Adventures animated series is not moving forward. According to Smith on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast (via THR), Strange Adventures is the next project to hit the cutting room floor as...
