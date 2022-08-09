JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State made their way to Jacksonville on Thursday for the first of two practices on the campus of the University of North Florida. The trip to Jacksonville is to present a different setting for the Seminoles. Make them uncomfortable to some degree to see how they respond. FSU has just one football field at their disposal and no indoor facility to immediately retreat to, so the practice is different than when they work just outside the friendly confines of Doak Campbell Stadium. Also, Mike Norvell wanted heat and humidity and Jacksonville delivered, but a bit of cloud cover saved the team from dealing constantly with direct sun beating down on them.

