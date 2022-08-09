Read full article on original website
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for August 2022
As we approach August in just a few days, it’s time for a new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox gamers. As always, Xbox has four free games that it’s giving away to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in August. And remember, if you have an active...
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look
Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Digital Trends
How to get PS Plus on Steam Deck
If you’re a serious console gamer but you also have – or want – a Steam Deck for mobile gaming, you may be wondering if the two can work together at all. The good news is that the Steam Deck is versatile enough to try. We’ve already discussed how you can use a workaround to get Xbox Game Pass on your Steam Deck. Now it’s time to look at how you can create a way to get PS Plus on the handheld, too!
The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
PS5 stock – live: Currys, ShopTo, PS Direct and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 12 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at Currys, EE, the BT Shop, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at...
Doom and Quake are being cleaned up for newcomers in time for QuakeCon
The company is simplifying the Steam entries for its classic games "for a simpler shopping experience". Id Software has been quietly working on making its Steam library of old games (opens in new tab) less of a confusing sprawl. Starting yesterday, the company has begun consolidating the various versions, expansions, and mission packs of the older Doom and Quake games into single packages "so that newcomers have an easier time".
CNET
Nintendo Switch OLED Review: The Best Switch, but Still Mostly the Same
I'm going to make this absolutely simple for you: The Switch OLED is the best Nintendo Switch there is, period. But your kids aren't going to care. Or, at least, mine didn't. I learned this the hard way when I took the OLED-screen Switch downstairs to show my kids and got the Cold Hard Shrug of Indifference. My littlest kid wants a Switch he can fold up and put in his pocket. My older kid thought it was nicer, but also said he's fine with the Switch he has. That's the thing about the latest Switch update: The subtle upgrades are great, but they're also more like things the original Switch should have had in the first place.
The Windows Club
What is Bottlenecking my PC? Bottleneck in Gaming explained
If you are a gamer, you probably have heard the term Bottlenecking. It’s been thrown a lot to the user, especially when talking about customizable computers. In this post, we are going to see how you can find out what is Bottlenecking your Windows PC. We will also everything to know about Bottlenecking in gaming.
Polygon
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
Microsoft Says It "Wouldn't Be Profitable" To Make COD Xbox Exclusive
Back when Microsoft announced its planned acquisition of Activision, and people realised quite how many big IPs it’d be set to own if the deal goes through, the question on many gamers’ minds was whether or not Call of Duty would become an Xbox exclusive franchise. Although it was reported that the next three CoD games would remain on PlayStation, even Sony recently expressed concerns about whether the games would remain multi-platform in the future.
Sony Pays for Xbox Game Pass 'Blocking Rights,' Microsoft Says
"Indeed, Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been obstructed by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth."
PC Gamer is hiring a Magazine Editor in the UK
For nearly 30 years, we've been making the best magazine in gaming. We're looking for its next editor. For nearly three decades, PC Gamer magazine has been bringing the best coverage of PC gaming directly to reader's doors. Each issue is filled with expert buying advice, in-depth reporting, considered criticism and exclusive access to the platform's most exciting games. It's a long and storied publication that over the years has featured some of the finest writing you'll find about PC gaming and the wider hobby. And now you have the chance to take ownership of it, as we hire our next magazine editor.
