INDIANA OPENS GOLF SEASON WITH BIG WIN

The high school sports seasons are underway, with Indiana knocking off Greensburg Salem yesterday by 27 strokes in a non-section match at the Hannastown Golf Course. Junior Trevor Todd led the way with a two-over par 37, including a 50-foot birdie putt on number three. Fellow junior Harrison Martineau was a stroke back at 38. Adam Cowburn shot 45 and Caden Force and first-year player Ash Lockard each shot 49.
GREENSBURG, PA

