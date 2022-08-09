Read full article on original website
22 Days to Kansas Football: Camp Update - Reed-Adams, Berryhill among most improved
The last few days of camp press conferences have highlighted big improvements from the offensive line and linebackers.
Martinez Discusses Early Impact From Transfers Turrentine and Walker
Andre Turrentine and Wesley Walker both left the state of Tennessee coming out of high school. Turrentine opted for Ohio State and Walker opted for Georgia Tech, but in the end, they both took different routes to end up in Knoxville. Now, after joining the Vols in the summer, they are both ...
More Reason for the Dolphins to Sit Tua
The Miami Dolphins have decisions to make when it comes to whether to use Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and others in their preseason opener
WATCH: Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Throws Game-Winning Touchdown Late
Ridder saw extensive action in his preseason debut.
Mystics hand Fever 17th straight loss
Elena Delle Donne had 24 points as the Washington Mystics extended the Indiana Fever’s franchise-record losing streak to 17 games
wccsradio.com
INDIANA OPENS GOLF SEASON WITH BIG WIN
The high school sports seasons are underway, with Indiana knocking off Greensburg Salem yesterday by 27 strokes in a non-section match at the Hannastown Golf Course. Junior Trevor Todd led the way with a two-over par 37, including a 50-foot birdie putt on number three. Fellow junior Harrison Martineau was a stroke back at 38. Adam Cowburn shot 45 and Caden Force and first-year player Ash Lockard each shot 49.
