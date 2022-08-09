Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools Food Pantry open again to help families in need
The Weakley County Schools Food Pantry is again open for the school year to provide food at no charge for families of students and staff who need it. Established in 2020 as an expansion of the Backpack Program, the Pantry is open during the school year to ensure that food is on the table for the families of students and staff. The food is supplied through Second Harvest Food Bank, and any family with children in school is eligible to receive food.
westkentuckystar.com
River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th
The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton Rural Fire Contracts Now Due
Residents in the South Fulton fire district are urged to pay their annual rural fire subscription fee. The fire subscription runs from August 1st through July 31st each year. The annual fee is $75 for each property address, with subscription members billed $750, if the fire department is called to respond to the scene.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
wpsdlocal6.com
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City Recognized By U.S. News & World Report
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
thunderboltradio.com
Kimsey appointed new Sharon Police Chief
Mark Kimsey is the new Chief of Police for the City of Sharon, replacing former chief John Andrews. The Sharon City Board named Kimsey to the position Monday night with a unanimous vote. Chief Kimsey is a Weakley County native and spent several years with the Philadelphia Police Department. Following...
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
radionwtn.com
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday
Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
mayfield-messenger.com
Graves County may see new Hampton Inn
Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
thunderboltradio.com
New Administrators at Obion County Schools
The Obion County School System has announced some new administrators for the school year. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Shawn Johnson has been named the Assistant Principal for South Fulton Elementary. He will now work with school Principal Sandi Bigham. At Hillcrest Elementary, Ashleigh Wilds has been given the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Downtown Humboldt still on the move
Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
WBBJ
New gaming store opens in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face. Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more. Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the...
