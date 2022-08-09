The Weakley County Schools Food Pantry is again open for the school year to provide food at no charge for families of students and staff who need it. Established in 2020 as an expansion of the Backpack Program, the Pantry is open during the school year to ensure that food is on the table for the families of students and staff. The food is supplied through Second Harvest Food Bank, and any family with children in school is eligible to receive food.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO