cowboystatedaily.com
Leaked FBI Memo: Gadsden Flag, Other Symbols Are Signs Of Militia Violent Extremists
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Be warned if you fly the Gadsden, Betsy Ross, Liberty Tree or certain other flags. Maybe you have one in your shop or garage or you might have a Punisher Skull decal on your truck. You could possibly have a Spartan helmet on one of your T-shirts, perhaps a tattoo? These and other symbols are potential signs of domestic terrorism, according to a leaked internal FBI document.
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of cocaine.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
oilcity.news
New game wardens honored for exemplary work at Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department celebrated the achievements of three new game wardens, all of whom were recognized for their performance at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer Basic Course in Douglas. These wardens — Elise Huysman, Gavin Dougherty, and Jesse Niemeir...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Joins Settlement With Digital Asset Lending Platform BlockFi for Sales of Unregistered Securities
As Wyoming’s State Securities Commissioner, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan announced Monday that a digital-asset services company, BlockFi Lending LLC, agreed to enter into a consent order with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office to settle offers and sales of unregistered securities in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts to Wyoming residents. As of December 31, 2021, BlockFi had over 407,000 BIA investors in the United States, of which 759 were Wyoming residents.
cutoday.info
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
KEVN
Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new fire restriction order for Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts in Wyoming has been signed by the Black Hills National Forest supervisor. The stage one restriction includes National Forest System lands in Weston and Crook counties in Wyoming. According to a release from...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 9
DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
New University of Wyoming Survey Finds Hageman Leading Cheney in GOP Primary for Wyoming
According to a new survey by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), Wyoming Republican primary candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points in the primary race for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. The survey that was conducted from July...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Do Trump Endorsements Affect How You Vote In Wyoming Elections?
Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed three more Wyoming political candidates in addition to his pick for Wyoming's congressional seat, Harriet Hageman. The former president on August 5 endorsed Chuck Gray for Secretary of State, Curt Meier for State Treasurer, and Brian Schroeder for State Superintendent. In emails sent out...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
bigfoot99.com
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
svinews.com
In a first for Wyoming, national endorsements shape down-ballot races
JACKSON — Dan Dockstader has been around Wyoming’s political block between his 36 years at the Star Valley Independent, which he publishes, and his 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, where he currently serves as Senate president. But this primary isn’t like other elections he’s seen.
