Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
LOOK: Wildly Rare ‘Rainbow Cloud’ Pictured in Virginia
Virginia bystanders were left mesmerized after they witnessed what some are calling a “rainbow cloud.”. The incredible weather phenomenon appeared to be a bright prism of color peeking behind clouds. Several bystanders were lucky enough to snap some pics of the rare moment in Hamilton, Virginia. While some called...
Some Bridesmaids Spend Thousands Of Dollars On Being In A Wedding — Here Are 7 Ways To Spend Less And Still Rock The Wedding Party
The average bridesmaid spends between $1,200 and $1,500...yikes...
Phone Call-Loving Little Boy Goes Viral for Incessantly Calling Auntie: ‘Stop Hanging Me Up!’
Most members of Gen Z and younger have a distaste for phone calls, but not this adorable little boy. If your heart needs some warming today, look no further. Lindseay Osburn posted two videos of her son on TikTok that have gone super viral, showcasing the little boy's love for calling his family members on the phone.
Comments / 0