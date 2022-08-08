Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Washington County Fair opens Saturday with something fun for everyone
Are you looking for something fun for the whole family? Look no further than the annual Washington County Fair from Saturday through Aug. 20. For its 224th year, the fair will be bigger and better than ever, with daily concerts, main events, livestock auctions, a midway carnival and a new beer, wine and spirits festival.
butlerradio.com
Harmony Museum To Highlight Antique Gun Show
Those interested in viewing historic weapons and other artifacts are invited to visit a local exhibition this weekend. The Harmony Museum Antique Gun Show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Stewart Hall. The day will include display of a dozen rifles made by Harmony resident Charles Flowers...
butlerradio.com
Legion Riders Planning Fundraiser Saturday
All motorcycle riders are welcome to participate in a ride to benefit a good cause this weekend. The Lyndora American Legion Riders are holding their Veterans Benefit Ride Saturday beginning with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. at American Legion Lyndora Post 778. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:15 a.m. and...
butlerradio.com
Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’
One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
monvalleyindependent.com
International Village wraps up
Thursday was the final chance this year to head to Renziehausen Park in McKeesport for International Village, a three-day ethnic food, music and dance festival. A bit of rain passed through the area prior to the gates opening, but the International Village Committee quickly took to Facebook to say the event would continue rain or shine.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
butlerradio.com
Mars PTO Looking For Volunteers
The Mars Area School District is looking for elementary school parents to help with PTO events. Anyone who is interested in volunteering must fill out the application form on the Mars website. However, the district says if you are volunteering on a more regular basis, either in the school building...
wtae.com
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Pittsburgh Zoo
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an exciting weekend ahead!. The Asian Lantern Festival officially kicks off Friday night. This year's festival is back with an all-new display featuring dinosaurs. Everyone who attends will see giant hand-crafted sculptures, learn about Asian history and culture and enjoy themed food and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
butlerradio.com
Farm Show Wrapping Up This Weekend
Big crowds are expected in the Meridian area this weekend as the Farm Show wraps up. The final two days of the show are set for today and tomorrow. Highlighting tonight’s schedule is the demolition derby—which begins at 7 p.m. inside the arena. And then tomorrow night will...
cranberryeagle.com
Parish Family Festival back after two years
CRANBERRY TWP — This year’s Parish Family Festival at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, will feature a number of firsts. It’s the first festival in two years, with the previous events in 2020 and 2021 being canceled by COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first festival...
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
wtae.com
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
'Shake, Shiver, and Shovel:' Farmers Almanac calls for a snowy and cold winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's that time of year when the fine people at the Farmers Almanac drop their knowledge of many things, including what the coming winter is going to be like. I got my hands on an advance copy this week and immediately reached out to the Farmer's Almanac's philomath (their forecaster). Every year when we chat, Peter Geiger is quick to remind me the almanac is about more than just a forecast. "The whole idea behind the almanac is about how to make your life easier," he explained. You know, like saving money on your heating bill using bubble wrap. He...
butlerradio.com
4-H And 4-Wheel Drive Take Spotlight At Farm Show
The Butler Farm Show will be highlighting some young farmers throughout the day. Starting at 8:30 Wednesday morning, the 4H program will be holding their alpaca show, followed by the 4H demonstrations at 10 a.m. inside the auditorium. Later this evening, the 4-Wheel Drive Pulling Contest will take center stage...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service
Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
whatzup.com
Country Grammy winners set for Monroeville
Shenandoah aren’t always on the road, but when called upon, they’re here to entertain. “Our only real tour we’ve been on was with Randy Travis in 1990, and that ended up being 75 dates,” lead singer Marty Raybon said in a telephone interview. “Some people have...
cranberryeagle.com
Animals fetch record sums at Farm Show livestock auction
As Kylie Burke led her pig around the show arena, tears filled her eyes when the bids started coming in well over market value. In the end, her 275-pound swine sold for $42 per pound, breaking the record of $41 per pound. Two bidders combined their offers of $21 per pound to help Burke attain this feat.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
butlerradio.com
Junior Livestock Sale Returns To Farm Show
An annual event makes it return to the Butler Farm Show tonight that gives residents a chance to stock their freezers. It’s the 4-H livestock sale. The event gives junior farmers in the area a chance to auction off their livestock. You’ll have a chance to bid on poultry,...
