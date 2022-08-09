ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds upgrading Powderhouse Road sewer system

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfa3M_0hAPOoFP00

The amount of money in the city of Aiken's coffers has increased by over $2 million.

The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to amend its 2022-2023 budget to include nearly $2.16 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The American Rescue Plan Act is the third and final act passed by Congress to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the virus. It was approved by the House on Feb. 27, 2021, by the Senate on March 6, 2021 and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

The act included $350 billion to help state and local governments recover from the pandemic. Aiken received a total of more than $4.31 million from the act in two payments of nearly $2.16 million. One of those payments was made last year and the other one was made in June.

The budget amendment, unanimously approved by the city council Monday evening, allocates nearly $2.09 million of the June payment toward sewer projects within the city with the remaining $70,000 to be spent by council at a later date.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told the city council that the funds would go to the sewer part of a planned $37-38 million project focused on upgrading the infrastructure on Powderhouse Road.

The proposed Powderhouse project includes an access road and upgrades to the water and sewer systems in the area. The city has received $8 million from another federal program for the project and $7 million from the county's penny sales tax for the project.

Bedenbaugh added the city has applied for funds from the South Carolina State Infrastructure Bank, too, but they haven't received funding from the bank yet. He said he was optimistic the city would receive funding because of the additional dollars coming into the state for road maintenance.

The American Rescue Plan Act also provided $195 billion to states and the District of Columbia.

Mike Przybylowicz, engineering and utilities director for the city, added in a letter the funds would provide 4,350 linear feet of 12-inch sewer pipes along with all necessary manholes and appurtenances.

The council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution in which they agree to provide water and sewer services to a property being developed into a 171-townhome subdivision off Powderhouse Road.

The subdivision would consist of 100 four-bedroom townhomes and 71 three-bedroom townhomes that will be sold and not rented. The subdivision would be required to annex into the city when a property bordering it annexes into the city.

The council also voted unanimously to amend the zoning of a property located at 2223 Whiskey Road (a former location of Checkers) to allow for the demolition of the current building and the construction of a Scooter's Coffee on the site.

The coffee shop will be drive-thru only and access will be provided via Whiskey Road (right hand turns only) and the East Gate shopping center. Seven parking spaces will be available for employees and people picking up drinks for delivery services.

The council also unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance entering the city into a development agreement with South Company for the construction of six townhomes on Union Street.

The city will have to upgrade water and sewer lines to serve the project. One of the conditions of the project includes that the developer will pay fees to have the work done.

The council also voted unanimously to accept a $298,082 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for design work on a project to rehabilitate a runway at the Aiken Regional Airport.

The grant acceptance means the city and the state will provide an additional $16,560 each for the project.

The council voted unanimously to accept deeds of water, sewer and stormwater systems in two areas of the Woodside development and to approve plans for the recreation and tourism departments.

The council issued a proclamation making Aug. 8 Pet Welfare Day in the city.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Commissioners hear concerns from residents at committee meeting

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside ​the  commission chamber. “now, if something else happens where does that leave me “  said Resident who lives on Ellis street.  A long time problem of flooding and  mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis street. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewer Systems#Infrastructure#Economy#American#The Aiken City Council#House#Senate
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
AUGUSTA, GA
Soda City Biz WIRE

Third Cohort of Nuclear Operator Apprentices Graduate from SRNS/ATC

AIKEN, S.C. - The third cohort from the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship program graduated on Thursday, Aug. 4, after completing the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate program at Aiken Technical College (ATC). Twenty-three apprentices participated in the eight-month Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which provides ATC students a unique...
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Code enforcement regarding local property to be discussed by commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – This Dover Street property will be front and center at the Augusta Commission’s Public Service Committee meeting Tuesday. District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan says while homes are constantly being built in this area, this property has yet to be finished. “it’s a duplex and it seems to be being built by […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care. The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It still must be approved by the commission. With...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
thenewirmonews.com

First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete

Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
wgac.com

High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers

School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
The Post and Courier

Aiken Regional's ER at Sweetwater opens in North Augusta

North Augusta has its ER. Aiken Regional Medical Centers celebrated the opening of its new 11,000-square-foot freestanding emergency room Monday. The center starts treating patients Tuesday, Aug. 9. Opening “right here in North Augusta will allow us to provide convenient access to emergency care in and around the Sweetwater area...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
181
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy