Aiken to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds upgrading Powderhouse Road sewer system

The amount of money in the city of Aiken's coffers has increased by over $2 million.

The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to amend its 2022-2023 budget to include nearly $2.16 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The American Rescue Plan Act is the third and final act passed by Congress to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the virus. It was approved by the House on Feb. 27, 2021, by the Senate on March 6, 2021 and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

The act included $350 billion to help state and local governments recover from the pandemic. Aiken received a total of more than $4.31 million from the act in two payments of nearly $2.16 million. One of those payments was made last year and the other one was made in June.

The budget amendment, unanimously approved by the city council Monday evening, allocates nearly $2.09 million of the June payment toward sewer projects within the city with the remaining $70,000 to be spent by council at a later date.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told the city council that the funds would go to the sewer part of a planned $37-38 million project focused on upgrading the infrastructure on Powderhouse Road.

The proposed Powderhouse project includes an access road and upgrades to the water and sewer systems in the area. The city has received $8 million from another federal program for the project and $7 million from the county's penny sales tax for the project.

Bedenbaugh added the city has applied for funds from the South Carolina State Infrastructure Bank, too, but they haven't received funding from the bank yet. He said he was optimistic the city would receive funding because of the additional dollars coming into the state for road maintenance.

The American Rescue Plan Act also provided $195 billion to states and the District of Columbia.

Mike Przybylowicz, engineering and utilities director for the city, added in a letter the funds would provide 4,350 linear feet of 12-inch sewer pipes along with all necessary manholes and appurtenances.

The council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution in which they agree to provide water and sewer services to a property being developed into a 171-townhome subdivision off Powderhouse Road.

The subdivision would consist of 100 four-bedroom townhomes and 71 three-bedroom townhomes that will be sold and not rented. The subdivision would be required to annex into the city when a property bordering it annexes into the city.

The council also voted unanimously to amend the zoning of a property located at 2223 Whiskey Road (a former location of Checkers) to allow for the demolition of the current building and the construction of a Scooter's Coffee on the site.

The coffee shop will be drive-thru only and access will be provided via Whiskey Road (right hand turns only) and the East Gate shopping center. Seven parking spaces will be available for employees and people picking up drinks for delivery services.

The council also unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance entering the city into a development agreement with South Company for the construction of six townhomes on Union Street.

The city will have to upgrade water and sewer lines to serve the project. One of the conditions of the project includes that the developer will pay fees to have the work done.

The council also voted unanimously to accept a $298,082 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for design work on a project to rehabilitate a runway at the Aiken Regional Airport.

The grant acceptance means the city and the state will provide an additional $16,560 each for the project.

The council voted unanimously to accept deeds of water, sewer and stormwater systems in two areas of the Woodside development and to approve plans for the recreation and tourism departments.

The council issued a proclamation making Aug. 8 Pet Welfare Day in the city.