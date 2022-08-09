Read full article on original website
Cristin Coleman, wife of SF Giants' Tim Lincecum, dies
Coleman was a popular Bay Area educator.
Boomer: Giants signing Aaron Judge would be perfect counter to Dodgers, Padres
The Giants need a big addition to keep up with the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West, and Boomer sees them as a big player to get Aaron Judge for that reason.
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022
The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs
After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants. San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat...
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
Austin Slater sitting Tuesday night for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater is being replaced in center field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 243 plate appearances this season, Slater has a .266 batting average with a...
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
Padres, Giants battle it out in key rubber match
There are big wins and horrible losses. The San Diego Padres and visiting San Francisco Giants experienced a roller coaster
