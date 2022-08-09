Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
2020 Iowa derecho: two years later
IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to be the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US […]
McConnell family carries on concessions legacy at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the biggest draws of the Iowa State Fair is the new foods and experiences. However, some of the best things about the fair have been around for years — 47 years, to be exact. McConnell Concessions first appeared at the Iowa State...
KIMT
Latest Drought Monitor shows improvements to drought conditions in Minnesota and Iowa.
Recent heavy rainfall has led to some improvements in the drought conditions affecting parts of the Upper Midwest. All of southern Minnesota and parts of North Iowa are no longer in drought conditions. Areas west of I-35 in Iowa and near the Twin Cities in Minnesota still need some rain to improve conditions. Thankfully, rain is in the forecast for parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.
It’s Iowa’s Oldest Restaurant and it Just Might Be Its Very Best
It's no surprise this place has been in business since the 1850s, as it serves up one of the tastiest meals you're likely to find in the Hawkeye State. On the menu: Mushroom and Swiss Burger, Delicious Broasted Chicken, and maybe, just maybe, the best Pork Tenderloin Sandwich in the entire state.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
weareiowa.com
Iowa produced pen makes history
The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds asks district court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning that she's asked a district court to lift an injunction that put Iowa'sfetal heartbeat law on hold. The law passed in 2018. It outlaws abortion at six weeks, which is around the time a fetus's heartbeat can first be detected.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?
Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint
A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years.
You Don’t Actually Need a Marriage License in Iowa to Be Married
We all likely think of marriage as a big production, right? Wedding, reception, a rehearsal dinner, bridal shower the whole nine yards. But if you skip that and run to a courthouse, in the eyes of the law, that's just as good, right?. Well, what if you skip even that...
