Jordan Peele's Nope
His third film and his follow-up to Us. It's had pretty positive reviews over in the US as it's already been out for 2 weeks but we get it in the UK tomorrow. Peele seems to be going down the sci-fi/UFO's/extra-terrestrial path with this one and some reviews have commented on Nope having a Spielberg-vibe to proceedings. Sounds good to me.
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration
Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
Ben Mitchell’s worst moments
Before anyone says it, I’m not doing it to be completely hateful towards him (or maybe I am deep down 😂) but I thought this would be a fun thread since at least 80% of us feel the same way about him. List one moment of Ben’s where...
EE - Jamie Mitchell
Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?
I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
Year of the Adamses?
(No cheating we can't include Morticia etc!) I would like them to mix it up and put in someone who’s first name is Adam. They'll be the first three off. They'll be the first three off. No thank you, and btw Tony has a good fanbase + strong chance...
James Bye (Martin from EE) has been announced for Strictly
Just revealed live from the Eastenders set on Good Morning Britain that James Bye is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders.
12 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Audrey seeks support from her loved ones. Elsewhere, Yasmeen's grandchildren team up to support Stu, while Summer's health issues continue. Here are 12 of the...
Power: Raising Kanan future revealed beyond season 2
Power: Raising Kanan spoilers follow. Power: Raising Kanan has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. Set in the nineties, Power Book III: Raising Kanan focuses on the life of 50 Cent's Power character Kanan (played by Mekai Curtis) showing how he became involved in the world of drugs and crime.
Emmerdale boss responds to major theory over Amelia Spencer's baby
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's pregnant Amelia Spencer is rumoured to be giving birth during the soap's 50th anniversary episodes, but executive producer Jane Hudson is keeping it a mystery. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at a recent press event, Hudson was quizzed on the likeliness of Amelia's baby's...
Strictly's Fleur East explains touching reason why she's joined the show
X Factor star Fleur East has become the 12th celebrity to be confirmed for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing line-up. After news broke that the singer will be taking to the dancefloor for the upcoming series, she chatted all about it on ITV's Lorraine. Sharing her excitement to show off...
Soap's best ever disaster?
Coronation Street: Tram Crash (2010) Emmerdale: Woolpack Siege (2013) Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012) Hollyoaks: Dog in the Pond fire (2006) EastEnders: Queen Vic Fire (2010) "Get Den Watts - he'll know what to do" Posts: 2,780. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 10/08/22 - 14:51 #3. Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012)
